Murder Giulia, did Alessandro Impagnatiello act alone?

Alexander Impagnetiello continues to speak to the investigators but the feeling is that he is not saying the whole thing truth. Statements of him are often contradictoryfull of oversights and versions of facts that do not coincide with the evidence found and the testimonials collections. The methods remain a mystery of the killing of Giulia Tramontano and of Thiago, the child that the girl of Senago she was carrying on her lap. The killer – reads the Fatto Quotidiano – wanted “reduce to ashes” Giulia’s body after having killed her. A burn however, the corpse failed twice, first in the bath tub and then in garage. And yet one abundant testimony bears witness to that ash nearby who on Saturday after 8pm sees “una large amount of ash” go out of the apartment of the two boys and “continue on the stairs of the condominium up to the garage” used by the couple.

Almost at the same timeas the court always reports in the validation of the detention, – continues Il Fatto – the mother of the murderer using a copy of keys he goes up to the house, enters and finds no one. He closes and exits. From the ash, according to the ordinance, however, does not seem to mention it. According to the investigating judge, it is 17:20 on the 28th, twenty minutes after the passage of the neighbor. The two contrasting data are cited by the judge in a completely aseptic way. What ignites the hypothesis currently only an exploratory one accompliceas explained by the investigators, is in general the body transport lifeless Giulia who at 8.30pm on the 27th is found lifeless in the bathtub, only to find himself at 11pm in the garage, where he will remain until 12.30am on the 29th when Impagnatiello, according to him always alone, takes him to cellar.

