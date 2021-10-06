World Grand PrixAfter the much-discussed match against Michael van Gerwen, Danny Noppert met Van Gerwen’s good friend Vincent van der Voort tonight in the eighth final of the World Grand Prix. Noppert showed to be imperturbable and won 3-0. He is now in the quarterfinals of a PDC major for the second time.











“Let’s leave what happened. There are opportunities so if we continue this line, I could go far. But every race is different so I try to focus,” said Noppert after he got into a fight with Michael van Gerwen in the previous round of the World Grand Prix.

Focusing didn’t seem to work for Noppert in the first legs. Van der Voort immediately managed to steal the first leg from Noppert and then take a 0-2 lead in legs. From that moment on, Noppert fought back nicely. He won three legs in a row, taking the first set and also started energetically in the second set. The number 22 in the world immediately broke Van der Voort (the number 28 in the world) and eventually won the second set 3-1. In the third set, Noppert (who threw an average of 91.2) got a little sloppy, but Van der Voort failed to take advantage and Noppert won the game 3-0. For example, the thirty-year-old Frisian is for the second time with the PDC in the quarterfinals of a major. At the Players Championship Finals (semi-finals) and the World Series Finals (losing finalist), he sometimes reached further than the quarterfinals.



Afterwards, Van der Voort was full of disbelief about the way Noppert’s arrows flew into the board: ,,It seemed as if his arrows were doing somersaults and still flying in. I’ve been going for a while, but this is unbelievable. I do know: Dutch people among themselves and we can’t say much about it… Well, he just played well,” said Van der Voort somewhat skeptically in front of the camera of RTL7. Noppert about his throwing style: ,,I always throw like this and it works. It might be because of my flights that move like this. Mine go a bit with a piss bow,” said Noppert, who was nevertheless very happy: ,,I started very nervous, a little shaky, but the longer the race lasted, the better I came in. The finishes saved me. bullseye that I throw out, that gives you confidence. Vincent was not at his best either. I am very happy with this, enjoy it and continue.”

‘floor rammer’

As mentioned, Noppert caused a surprise in the first round by eliminating five-time winner Michael van Gerwen. However, the match ended immediately afterwards. “He told me I’m a cheater. That I was stomping. I was a bit upset about that,” Van Gerwen told RTL 7. “Of course that should not happen. He played that well. I have to blame myself for that. But of course you are touched by something like that. If someone does not if so, it is me, I am certainly disappointed.”

Noppert also reacted to the incident. “Cheater? I don’t want to say that. I said, “Don’t stomp on the floor, floor rammer.” Or do I know what, then he was pissed off. You can’t see it in images, but it was my experience.”

The final of the World Grand Prix is ​​scheduled for Saturday. Gerwyn Price is the defending champion. The number one in the world was too strong for Dirk van Duijvenbode in the final battle last year. Price will face Dave Chisnall in the quarterfinals on Friday. Van Duijvenbode was eliminated in the first round by Luke Humphries. Tonight’s results:

Ian White – Darius Labanauskas 3-2

Rob Cross – Krzystof Ratajski 1-3

Vincent van der Voort – Danny Noppert 0-3

Jose de Sousa – Jonny Clayton

