A labor judge in Brazil has ordered the esports organization Imperial pay compensation of 400,000 Brazilian reaismore of $1.4 million Mexican pesosto the family of Matheus’bruttJ‘ Queiroz, a player of CS:GO who passed away in 2019.

bruttJ, 19 years old, died in a hospital in Rio de Janeiro on December 15, 2019 due to an unspecified infection of the central nervous system. A week before, she had left the playhouse of Imperiallocated in São Paulo, after complaining of headaches, returning to Rio de Janeiro to recover close to his family.

The Brazilian labor judge Patricia Almeida Ramos determined that, by failing to comply with its legal and contractual obligations regarding health, Imperial had “indirectly contributed” to the death of bruttJ.

Ramos argued that Imperial failed to create a “healthy, safe and comfortable” working environment and failed to provide “any type of assistance” to bruttJ when his health began to deteriorate. During his brief stay at the playhouse of Imperial, bruttJ he was admitted to hospitals on several occasions, where doctors were unable to diagnose the disease.

According to the labor judge, from the moment that bruttJ he joined to Imperial and began to live in his playhouse, his health became “a legal and contractual obligation” for the company, since there was no separation between his professional activities and his personal life.

“The playhouse structure left much to be desired, to the point that the athlete was unable to eat healthily or sleep adequately,” Ramos wrote in the ruling. “It is obvious that, in this situation, he could not improve physically, which became evident to everyone who came in contact with him, due to the three or four trips to public hospitals in a very short space of time. “All this happened without the participation of Imperial, despite their legal and contractual obligations. His responsibility, including what happened, is unquestionable.

The family of bruttJ sued the player’s former teams, reapers and Imperialfor negligence, arguing that the two organizations should be responsible for the health of their athletes.

In Monday’s ruling, the judge emphasized that it is not possible to determine that bruttJ I would be alive if Imperial would have complied with its obligations. “But at the same time, it is not possible to say otherwise,” Ramos said.

“By choosing not to comply with the specific legislation, nor with the terms of the employment contract with Mr. Matheus, Imperial assumed the risk of being held responsible in the event of eventual damage suffered by the athlete, regardless of whether he caused it,” added the judge.

In a statement, José Augusto Rodrigues Jr., the attorney who represented Imperial in this case, he said that the organization will appeal the ruling. According to him, Imperial he complied with all his obligations and “provided assistance, including to the family.”

“The player provided services for approximately 40 days only, and it would not even be reasonable for the company to have been the cause of his illness and death,” he wrote.

Founded in 2018 by the former player of CS:GO Felipe ‘felippe1’ Martins, Imperial made headlines in February 2022 with the signing of Last Dance, a Brazilian team of CS:GO which features a trio of major champions in Gabriel ‘FalleN’ Toledo, Fernando ‘fer’ Alvarenga, and Lincoln ‘fnx’ Lau.

The team, which has an average age of 28.6 years, managed to qualify for the PGL Major Antwerp, where they placed 9-11.

Via: 3D Games