The Imperial College London Diabetes Center, affiliated with the M42 group, in Madinat Zayed, Al Dhafra Region, will open during the second half of 2024 the first specialized facility for treating diabetes patients, to provide comprehensive care and therapeutic and preventive interventions for diabetes and endocrine patients using the latest technologies. The new facility serves more than 6,000 diabetic patients in the Al Dhafra region, reducing their travel time by more than 75%.

The Imperial College London Diabetes Center in Abu Dhabi currently serves about 9% of the population of the Al Dhafra region who require comprehensive therapeutic services, and the new facility in Madinat Zayed will expand healthcare for diabetes patients throughout the Al Dhafra region, including residents of Liwa, Al Mirfa, Ghayathi, Al Ruwais and Turaif. Imperial College London Diabetes Center will continue its efforts to promote preventive solutions for type 2 diabetes, through community awareness programs that include workshops, health screenings, and educational programs in schools and institutions, while encouraging community members to adopt an active lifestyle and follow a healthy diet.

Hassan Jassim Al Nowais, Managing Director and CEO of M42 Group, said: “M42 is committed to providing world-class preventive and personal health solutions that enable community members to take control of their health and reduce their chances of exposure to disease. As a pioneer in the management and prevention of diabetes and endocrine diseases, the Imperial College London Diabetes Center makes a clear positive impact on the lives of the people of the UAE, so its expansion to the Al Dhafra region, through comprehensive and integrated services, represents a valuable opportunity to serve a larger segment of the country’s population through a model. “Innovative care that provides distinct health solutions supported by the latest technologies, bringing tangible clinical outcomes to the lives of patients.”

For nearly 20 years, the Imperial College London Diabetes Center has played a major role in pushing towards a qualitative shift in ways to improve population health in the UAE, and its efforts have contributed to achieving a significant reduction in patients’ cumulative blood sugar levels from 9.5% to 7.2%. The percentage of the center's patients whose cumulative blood sugar levels are less than 7% is 57%, which is a record percentage higher than the international standard of 38%. These exceptional results confirm the high expertise of the center’s team in diabetes and endocrinology, which consists of more than 65 consultants in all of the center’s facilities.

The Imperial College London Diabetes Center in the Al Dhafra region will be equipped with state-of-the-art diagnostic and treatment facilities with outpatient clinics, providing specialist healthcare for complications related to diabetes and endocrine diseases.

Dr. Mai Al Jaber, CEO of Imperial College London Diabetes Centre, said: “Today, there is an urgent need to provide comprehensive care for this disease and make it accessible to the population. Therefore, we are pleased to open the new facility in the Al Dhafra region to serve the residents of this region, and to fulfill our responsibilities towards them. Our goal is to provide patients with the best diabetes and endocrine care solutions that precisely focus on their health needs, all within one center that they can access with ease and convenience.”

The new Imperial College London Diabetes Center facility in Madinat Zayed will be its fourth specialized facility in the UAE, in addition to its clinic in Mubadala Healthcare Dubai. It will provide integrated diabetes and endocrinology services and ensure that patients receive full services, including medical consultation and the provision of necessary medications.