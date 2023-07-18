Imperia, two-year-old boy bitten in the face by a pit bull: it’s serious

Bitten in the face. A two-year-old boy is in serious condition after being attacked by a pit bull in the early afternoon today, Tuesday 18 June.

According to an initial reconstruction, the dog bit the baby in the face as soon as the mother had opened the door of the house. The pit bull would belong to an acquaintance of the woman, who had knocked on the door of her house in the province of Imperia. The child was transferred in red code to Gaslini in Genoa.

This is the second attack by a pit bull in the Imperia area in the space of a few days. A 34-year-old woman was attacked on Friday, suffering injuries to her arm and chest.