Imperia – The headquarters of CGIL of Imperia it was smeared last night with the design of a swastika.

The complaint is from the provincial union secretary, Fulvio Fellegara. “This morning, entering the Chamber of Labor we found a bitter and ignoble surprise: a swastika appeared in the night to deface our entrance, accompanied by an arrow that unequivocally indicates our headquarters “. For Fellegara this” is just the umpteenth episode at the national level that confirms how the Nazi-fascist regurgitation is more and more numerous: starting from the attack on our national headquarters last October , passing through various offices throughout the Italian territory “. Digos is now investigating the case of the Imperia police headquarters.