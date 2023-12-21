Imperia, the case of the traffic police dinner which embarrasses the inhabitants of the Ligurian municipality

A case breaks out in the municipality of Imperiawhose first citizen is Claudio Scajola, the former Berlusconi minister famous for the “house without his knowledge”. One took place in the Ligurian town Christmas dinnerin particular a giropizza with drinks for everyone. But a potential has arisen conflict of interest because – we read in Il Fatto Quotidiano – to offer dinner to the traffic wardens was the company that does car removals for parking restrictions: Carrozzeria Pierino. This is not a flat-rate contract: each additional car removed brings more profits into the company's coffers. From this it can be deduced that the company is interested in the productivity and well-being of the agents. In the end, about forty people participated, including several officers. As expected, the Christmas meal ended up in the local press.

Read also: Ferragni, not just eggs and Balocco. Charity, the supermarket gaffe

Read also: Ferragni/ Aldo Stella, Balocco actor: “Here's what happens with influencers”

Claudio Scajolain his fourth term as mayor, minimize and seems to evoke a settling of scores between bodybuilders: “It will be the competitors who got angry – Scajola declared to the Imperia Post newspaper. I don't comment on certain controversies. Rather, let everyone invite the policemen to dinner for the effort they put in. The story – continues Il Fatto – is the subject of a heated citizen debatewith tones that vary from jokes to confirmations of atavistic prejudice of the motorist fined towards the end of the year, time to close municipal budgets. The one who seems to have been upset is the financier of the dinner, the entrepreneur Luigi De Caprio: “It wasn't even a dinner – he told Secolo XIX –, just a pizza round“.

Subscribe to the newsletter

