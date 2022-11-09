Imperia – A couple of Nigerian parents went to the hospital in Imperia around 12entered the nursery and picked up the baby born two weeks ago from the woman then walking away.

The two parents have assaulted health personnel who tried to stop them from taking the baby.

After the alarm, the two parents together with the child were tracked down by the police not far away. The baby is in good condition. The Nigerian couple was taken to the police station in Imperia.

The kidnapping attempt is related to the court decision, immediately after the birth of the child, to declare the parents unsuitable: therefore the child remained entrusted to the care of the nursery.