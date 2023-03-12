Empire – Nine new samples are underway by the ASL in the province of Imperia where since yesterday the whole city of Taggia and a large part of the municipality of Sanremo are without drinking water following the chemical pollution detected in the aquifers of the municipality of Taggia ascertained this morning. The results are expected to arrive by tomorrow evening while, in these minutes, an extraordinary water supply service is underway in the Poggio areas, with fixed tank activation; San Giacomo-tour of the Isola Isola, tank trucks being activated; Corso Mazzini 3, Stadio Comunale area, water supply point; Via Val d’Olivi 88, water supply point; via Duca degli Abruzzi street number 294, water supply point. A significant supply of bottled water to the Civil Protection is also arriving, which will be distributed in various points gradually communicated by the municipality of Sanremo itself.

Samplings supplementary they concerned in particular those areas which in part draw from the polluted aquifers of the Argentina stream in Taggia (east of the city and first hinterland). The analyses, carried out by Arpal and Asl, revealed traces of pollution from Trichloropropane also on the areas checked. The polluted wells have been closed and investigations and investigations are underway at all levels into the causes of the pollution of Argentina’s groundwater in Taggia.

Meanwhile, the Liguria Region confirms “until new provisions, as a precaution, in the entire municipal area of ​​Taggia and in part of that of Sanremo, as per ordinances already adopted by the mayors of the two Municipalities, the ban on the use of water potable except for hygienic purposes”. “Liguria Region, in close contact with the Municipalities affected by this problem, is carefully monitoring the situation – comment the president Giovanni Toti and the councilor for Civil Protection and Environment Giacomo Giampedrone – In the meantime the Civil Protection continues to be involved in the area through the supply of drinking water through tankers and distribution of bottles, with our volunteers who are going back and forth to supply it to the elderly and frail people: a very important service to limit the inconvenience to the population. The technical coordination table meeting on Saturday evening in the Prefecture – conclude Toti and Giampedrone – will be updated as soon as the results of the 9 new samplings are announced by Arpal”.

The mayor of TaggiaMario Conio, has issued an ordinance that prohibits the use of water as a precaution for food purposes even after boiling. A similar measure was taken by the mayor of Sanremo, Alberto Biancherilimited to some fractions in suburbs. The decision was taken, late yesterday evening, at the end of a summit in the Prefecture of Imperia, which was also attended by mayors or delegates from neighboring municipalities (Castellaro and Riva Ligure) to deal with the case of pollution from solvent 1, 2,3-trichloropropane, found in aquifers of the Argentina streamfifty times higher than the legal limits. Today the Municipality of Sanremo will activate the tankers in the area, in collaboration with Rivieraacqua.

The number of is available for emergencies emergency service 800/602800. The polluted wells have been closed and today the counter-analysis will be carried out by Asl and Arpal. Investigations and investigations into the causes of the pollution of Argentina’s groundwater in Taggia are underway