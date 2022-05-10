Imperia – The Court of Assizes of Imperia sentenced Fulvio Sartori, 81 years old, to 16 years and 4 months in prison, the man who on 19 April 2021 in Rocchetta Nervina, in the upper Nervia valley, mortally wounded his wife in the throat 80-year-old Tina Boero, and later also killed the little dog Luna.

The college, which ruled out the aggravating circumstances of cruelty and futile reasons, held the killing of the dog as a continuing crime compared to the murder of his wife. The prosecutor Antonella Politi had asked for a sentence of 20 years in prison, considering the semi-infirmity of the accused a decreasing prevalence compared to the four aggravating circumstances disputed: murder of the spouse, cruelty, futile reasons and impaired defense for the night time and advanced age of the victim.

“The portrait of Sartori emerges, which is like that of our approach – says defense lawyer Roberta Rosso -. Therefore, a sick personwhich undoubtedly resulted in the death of his wife “. The lawyer reserved the reading of the reasons for the sentence before deciding whether to appeal:” I believe, however, that justice has been done not only to the poor victim but also to Mr. Sartori who, despite having committed a crime, is undeniable, is not the monster one wants to paint “.