Carfagna, Toti, Cirio and Scajola at the institutional summit between Piedmont and Liguria in Imperia

Imperia – It was held at the civic building of the Municipality the summit on infrastructural connections between Liguria and Piedmont. For the occasion, the Minister for Territorial Cohesion Mara Carfagna, the regional presidents Giovanni Toti and Alberto Cirio, Vincenzo Macello extraordinary commissioner for the Andora-Finale railway doubling, Nicola Prisco extraordinary commissioner of Colle di Tenda, Barbara di Franco responsible of ANAS Liguria structure, Pierangelo Olivieri president of the Province of Savona.

«Imperia wants to recover its strategic role at the crossroads between Piedmont and Liguria – explained the mayor Claudio Scajola – in this post-pandemic planning phase it is appropriate to think about the great challenges that await our territories. I trust that a clear message can start from Imperia: the more our communities are cohesive, the stronger we will be in the challenges that await us ».

“I remember my proxy it concerns not only the South but territorial cohesion – affirmed Minister Mara Carfagna – in addition to the economic and social gaps linked to the fracture that divides the North from the South, there are also the gaps that concern inland areas and urban areas, coastal and mountain areas. It is very important to implement territorial cohesion, that is, to close the gaps with careful and far-sighted planning ».

We talked about the Albenga-Carcare-Predosa, the Armo – Cantarana tunnel, the Colle di Nava variant, the Genoa-Ventimiglia railway doubling and the Colle di Tenda. Among those present in the council chamber also Alessandro Piana vice president of the Liguria Region, Giacomo Giampedrone councilor for Infrastructure of the Liguria Region, Marco Scajola councilor for the State Property of the Liguria Region, Domenico Abbo president of the Province of Imperia, Cristiano Za Garibaldi new mayor of Diano Marina.