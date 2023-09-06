Imperia – The launch of the Navy’s raiding paratroopers, which should have been the most spectacular moment of the year, was canceled due to the strong windinauguration of the Vele d’Epoca exhibition in Imperia. “In every event we always wish good winds – said the mayor Claudio Scajola -. There is a good wind: it keeps us a clear sky and good visibility, but above all it gives us the wind so that our beautiful sails can compete in the best possible way , but prevented the launch of our Navy raiders, that will be for another time”.

Sixty-two boats will take part in the regattas from tomorrow. “It is an elegant event like this piece of Liguria – said the governor of Liguria, Giovanni Toti -. A piece of sailing history by now, not only Ligurian but also Italian and possibly worldwide, due to the twinning with Newport and Yachting Perhaps the most famous club in the world”. Also present at the inauguration was Xaykham Rexford Khamsyvoravong, mayor of Newport, the US city twinned with Imperia: “Thanks to Mayor Scajola who invited us and hosted us, we come back here after 45 years to be able to come back and celebrate our twinning together” .

The race includes one coastal trial per day. There are several departures for the various groupings. There are the Big Boats, woods over 25 meters long, two subgroups for the Epoca built before 1950, the Auriche with quadrangular sails and Marconi with triangular ones, there are the Classiche built from 1950 to 1975 all with Marconi rig. New this year are the Classic IOR from 1970 to 1984, but also space for the Spirit of Tradition which are modern boats that recall the lines of classic boats built on the design of successful boats of the past, and finally the 8 meters YES the whose first race today was canceled due to the too intense east wind.