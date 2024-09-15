Cipressa (Imperia) – The Imperia firefighters, with the support of the SAF (Speleo Alpino Fluviale) team of the Sanremo detachment, intervened in Cipressa to recover a hunting dog that had accidentally fallen into a well. The operations were long: the firefighters lowered themselves into the well after securing themselves to a scaffolding mounted around the mouth, reaching the dog. Once the animal was harnessed, it was brought back to the surface and entrusted to the care of a veterinarian. The dog was in good condition, just very scared.



