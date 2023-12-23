Explosion in Imperia: the intervention of the firefighters



Imperia – A 49 year old woman from Milan she was slightly burned on her face and hands by the explosion of a house in via Provinciale in the hamlet of Piani, in Imperia, caused by a gas leak from a cylinder.



Switching off the cylinder (photo by the Fire Brigade)

They were in the house with the woman three children, who remained unharmed. The three children are a 17-day-old baby and siblings aged 3 and 4 years. The Imperia firefighters and the 118 medical car intervened together with some ambulances. The burns were not serious. The woman was transported to Imperia hospital with first degree burns. The children were also taken to hospital for checks. The house was gutted and attempts are being made to reconstruct the dynamics of the accident.