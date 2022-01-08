Imperia – A car that was traveling in the wrong direction on the A10, in the direction of France, it was stopped by the Imperia traffic police, which intervened following reporting to the Genoa motorway operations center. At the helm was an elderly Frenchman, with cognitive problems, for whom his wife had reported missing, a complaint included in the international database.

Two patrols and the auxiliary staff of the Autofiori road network managed to stop the car, a red Peugeot with French registration, between the Arma di Taggia and Sanremo toll booths. The entire operation to restore traffic safety, during which no one was involved, it lasted about ten minutes. The driver, who was in a confused state, was taken to the hospital in Imperia. Now he is waiting to be returned to his family, traced thanks to the transalpine Gendarmerie.