New precautionary measure for Vincenzo Speranza, owner of the construction company Edilcantieri SRL, for fraud in public supplies and corruption. Further developments in the affair that, for some months, has seen the system of public works awarding in the province of Imperia under the magnifying glass of the investigators.

For Hope they have been arranged house arrest but there is also the suspension from the exercise of the public function against a surveyor of the municipality of Imperia, Marino Masi.

The precautionary measure issued by the GIP of the Court of Imperia at the request of the local Public Prosecutor’s Office was carried out by the carabinieri of the investigative unit of the provincial command.

The investigative activity arises from the developments of the investigation which led, among other things, toflagrant arrest of Speranza and of the mayor of Aurigo Luigino Dellerba for the crime of corruption. The investigations made it possible to document how the entrepreneur and the municipal surveyor agreed to conceal the real extent of maintenance work entrusted by the municipality of Imperia to Edilcantieri at the cemetery of Oneglia, carried out in December 2021.

An intervention worth a few thousand euros but whose realization of works exceeded 25,000 euros. Furthermore, according to what emerged, the surveyor would have received from Speranza, as illegal remuneration for having falsely certified the correct fulfillment of the aforementioned works, materials and plant installation at a home owned by him.

While the carabinieri continue to acquire further documentation, a new step forward is therefore defined in the investigation that the Public Prosecutor’s Office is conducting on that “system” of awarding public works, articulated in defiance of the principle of transparency and efficiency of the administrative action.