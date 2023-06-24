Imperia – A phone call brings former minister Claudio Scajola under investigation againjust re-elected mayor of Imperia, his city.

Scajola has fought many battles with prosecutors (and some judges) – such as those over the house in the Colosseum or the construction of the Imperia tourist port, or even the undue use of the escort – always emerging unscathed. With the not negligible exception of a first-instance sentence, to 2 years, for having favored the fugitive in Dubai of a former Forza Italia parliamentarian, Amedeo Matacena, who disappeared in October 2022. The trial is on appeal, the statute of limitations will arrive .

The last accusation, however, is heavy: threatens a public official, the then commander of the municipal police of Imperia Aldo Bergaminelli is presumed victim, now in Rome. It was the latter who denounced Scajola, bringing to the public prosecutor’s office the recording of a call received by Scajola on 15 June 2022. That day, two agents were carrying out a check on land in Caramagna, a hamlet of Imperia, where a mechanic, Antonio Maiolino, he was relocating his workshop. The one he had had for so many years stood on a piece of land belonging to the Railways, he had had to leave it to make way for the cycle path. A case that at the time, it was 2021, had caused a sensation. The police check concerned a possible building abuseapparently the craftsman had built a concrete base without the necessary permits.

Scajola, made aware of the inspection, hadn’t thought about it for a moment, and had picked up the phone and called the commander. «He gave me the name of Maiolino – Bergaminelli told the prosecutor – and immediately I didn’t even understand who he was referring to. So he told me that I didn’t even know what my agents were doing. Then he explained everything to me, telling me that the craftsman had presented an application for amnesty, and ordered to stop the control. When I replied that he had already left, he hung up on me. Half an hour later, however, I asked the agents to verify if there had actually been a request for amnesty, it wasn’t like that. The craftsman had presented a blank document.’

The commander was not on very good terms with the mayor – there had been several clashes, one in particular when Scajola had made him return early from vacation – and perhaps this explains why he had decided to record the call that morning. A certainly unusual choice by Bergaminelli.

The investigation went ahead and crossed paths with another one, the one on bribes and contracts in the Municipality of Imperia, in the Province – an institution of which Scajola himself is president – and in some small municipalities in the Imperia area. The brigade commander had been questioned on various topics, including the call from the mayor. He had confirmed everything.

Since then, the investigation into threats against a public official has continued and has now closed and Scajola has been notified of the conclusion of the preliminary investigations. Only then did he know he was being investigated. “I am sorry about this whole affair – says the mayor of Imperia – Maiolino’s case had struck me from a human point of view, his was a drama. He felt betrayed by the institutions, he had closed the business of a lifetime and wanted to start again. There’s not much to say, I called the commander. Maybe I also used strong manners, for heaven’s sake, but my phone call certainly wasn’t threatening. I was convinced that he had presented the request for amnesty ». A good faith also confirmed by Scajola’s defender, the lawyer Elisabetta Busuito. “We only now learned about the complaint and that the file had been brought forward, so up to now there has been no way to have a discussion with the prosecutor. We will ask, as we have always done in other investigations, to be questioned, so that we can explain our reasons. We hope to be able to clarify everything ».