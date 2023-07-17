Everything remains to be clarified, but the alarm that went off in the afternoon in Imperia saw the intervention of the carabinieri, who arrived at a pharmacy in Imperia with various teams. And yes, because the request for help is one that should not be underestimated, at least according to what the parents of a one-year-old boy have told.

The two were on the street when they were approached by a woman who started yelling “give me the girl, give me the girl”. The girl, apparently little more than a teenager in runner’s clothes according to witnesses cited by Corriere della Sera, first stared at her little girl and then told her to follow her. She then attacked the child’s father and grandmother trying to take her away. The military managed to block her while the girl was still raging.

As Il Secolo XIX reports, the girl was taken to the provincial command of Imperia in a state of custody. The military are trying to reconstruct the details of the story. It is still to be clarified whether the girl is an acquaintance of the family and whether she was in a state of alteration at the time of her attempted abduction.