Imperia – Wrong vaccine for two 23-year-old women, who yesterday at the Palasalute in Imperia was given a dose of Vaxzevria (Astrazeneca) instead of a dose of Pfizer. Both are fine but their health conditions will be monitored in the next fortnight by ASL 1 staff who, through an internal investigation, are trying to understand how the vaccine exchange could have happened.

As indicated first by the CTS and then by the Ministry of Health, which implemented the indications of the experts, the AstraZeneca vaccine cannot be administered to people under 60 years of age.

The two girls noticed the mistake by reading the certificate released after the vaccine. “We are carrying out investigations to understand what happened – they explain from the ASL -. Facts of this kind will no longer have to happen”.

Measures could be taken against those who made the mistake if there is a manifest negligence. Evaluations are underway to understand which vaccine the two women will need to take to finish the cycle, whether a second dose of AztraZeneca or one of Pfizer or Moderna.