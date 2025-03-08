Imperfect ostegenesis (OI), imperfect osteogeny or glass bone disease is a Growth disorderan osteodisplasia, which is characterized by imperfect bone formation. It is caused by a failure in one of the genes, Col1a1 on chromosome 17 or the col1a2 on chromosome 7, which encode collagen I, the protein that gives rigidity to the bones. It is one hereditary disease and it is estimated that it has an incidence of 1 between 10,000 or 15,000 births. It can be detected before childbirth and fragility can decrease after puberty.

Causes of imperfect osteogenesis

Failure or mutation of col1a or col1a2 genes

Most of the cases of imperfect osteogenesis is caused by a failure in one of the genes encoding collagen 1: Col1a1 or Col1a2. But there may also be other mutations, very rare cases, whose cause are: mutation in the CRTAP gene; mutation in the lepre1 gene; mutation in the PPIB gene; mutation in the Serpinh1 gene; mutation in the FKBP10 gene; mutation in the SP7/OSX gene; mutation in the bone morphogenetic protein 1 (BMP1); recessive mutations in the TMEM38B gene; recessive mutations in the WNT1 gene; genetic alteration of the oasis transducer; and mutation in the SPARC gene.

There are 17 types of imperfect osteogenesis that are classified as Roman numbers from I to XVII. The most frequent are:

– Type I or Ekman Lobstein disease. It is the most frequent and is of mild affectation. There is usually family history. Generalized osteoporosis with abnormal bone fragility. There are few fractures, very frequent fractures and even invalidating injuries. The affected person has a medium height.

– Type II or Vrolik disease. It is very serious because bone fragility is extraordinary, size is very low and there are severe deformations. Those affected usually die within a few hours of birth due to respiratory problems or at the beginning of breastfeeding.

– Type III. Of moderate to serious and variable prognosis. There is great bone fragility, deformation of the spine and limbs. The size is low.

– Type IV. With manifestations from mild to moderate and serious. Osteoporosis, bone fragility and deformity of long bones and there may be imperfect dentinogenesis due to dentin deficiency, internal ivory layer of the teeth. The size is lower than the average.

Imperfect ostegenesis or ‘crystal bones’ causes the breakage of bones without apparent cause Shuttersock

Symptoms of imperfect osteogenesis

Fractures even without apparent cause

The main signs or symptoms of imperfect osteogenesis are:

– Bone fragility and frequent fractures even without apparent cause.

– Bone deformities in limbs, chest and skull.

– Frequent bruises.

– Weak muscles.

– Lax joints.

– Scholiosis.

– Face triangular.

-Sclerotic blue or gray.

– Possible progressive deafness that begins around 20 or 30 years.

– Decoration and fragility in the teeth (imperfect dentinogenesis).

– Low height.

– Trend to constipation.

– Excessive sweating.

Fractures in the skeletal system, which is composed of 206 bones that support the body and allow the movement already protection of internal organs, are produced by excessive bone pressure. In an imperfect osteogenesis the pressure can be a simple fall, a blow with an object or a sprained.

Fractures can be:

– Fissure: a crack in the bone.

– Simple: the bone is broken or bankrupt in two parts.

– In green stem: only one of the sides of the bone is broken and the rest bends.

– Complete: the bone breaks in parts.

– Multfragment: a complete fracture with several fragments.

Before a fracture, emergency medical attention should be sought. You should never try to comply with the bone. The injured should be reassured, remove everything that can compress if there is inflammation such as watches or rings, immobilize the fracture point, from a joint above to the one below the fracture, with rigid material (splints, tablets …). Improvised splints must be pillowed and fastened with bandages, belts or scarves.

Diagnosis of imperfect osteogenesis

Clinical

The medical history and physical examination that includes hearing, nose and throat exams are usually enough to get to the diagnosis of imperfect osteogenesis. A genetic analysis, radiographs and audiometry can also be requested.

Treatment and medication of imperfect osteogenesis

Lifelong

Imperfect osteogenesis has no cure so treatment is for a lifetime. Families require guidance in neonatological care that include early mobilization to avoid tendency to loss of bone mass (osteopenia) and repetitive fractures.

Physiotherapy must enter the life plan of those affected of imperfect osteogenesis as soon as possible so that they can have a good functional level and strengthen bones and muscles. The immobilization periods after fractures or surgeries must be brief. It should be ensured that there is load and standing even if plaster or splints are taken.

At the pharmacological level, imperfect osteogenesis is treated with: biphasphonates to improve bone density, correct bone loss and reduce fractures. You can also administer a monocolonal antibody (Denosumab) that is used in the treatment of adult osteoporosis.

At the surgical level, osteotomies can be performed, partial cuts, in long bones to increase the mechanical resistance of the bone by adding a solid or telescopic nail. With this incorporation, the tendency to osteoporosis is avoided, to progressive deformity and fractures.

Prevention of imperfect osteogenesis

Life prevention

The control of imperfect osteogenesis implies a life control that includes a healthy diet; compliance with the medication plan; specific regular exercise; postural supports; Orthopedic devices and splints.

In addition, it is recommended to seek psychological support if necessary, even on a family scale, not smoking and not taking steroid drugs.

