From: John Welte

This rock threatens to fall onto the road near the famous pilgrimage church of Madonna della Corona. © Commune di Brentino Belluno/Facebook-Wikipedia/Frisia Orientalis, edit User:Dschwen

After heavy rain, many roads in Italy are closed due to floods and landslides. Not far from Lake Garda, rocks weighing tons are threatening to fall.

Brentino Belluno – The pilgrimage church of Madonna della Corona on the eastern slope of Monte Baldo is no longer an insider tip among Lake Garda insiders. The church, which dates back to the late Middle Ages, nestles spectacularly on a rock above the Italian Adige Valley. Visitors are treated to spectacular views.

Chunks weighing tons fall loose from the rock face below the pilgrimage church

The ancient pilgrimage route that winds zigzag through the rocks to the sanctuary from the town of Brentino di Belluno is very popular with hikers – the Sentiero della Speranza, the path of hope. On Thursday (February 29th) a rock avalanche broke loose in the steep walls below and threatened to fall onto the road between Brentino Belluno and the neighboring town of Rivalata Veronese.

After heavy rain, several rocks had come loose from the rocky slopes and rolled over steep slopes towards the road. The largest boulder – weighing several tons – remained loud ildolomiti.it stand about ten meters from the street. Explosive: The pressurized water pipe from a hydroelectric power plant runs under the road; it was feared that it could be damaged or even destroyed by a rock fall.

The road between the two towns was closed. The only alternative available was the Brenner state road on the other bank of the Etsch, which meant a detour of almost 40 kilometers as there is no bridge over the Etsch in between. School buses were canceled.

Geologists are examining the slope at risk of falling

Geological surveys and inspections by specialists took place on Friday (March 1) to check the condition of the slope above the provincial road and to determine the safety of those driving on the only road on the right Adige. But it continued to rain and there were fears that the situation would worsen – that some large boulders would slip from the slope onto the road.

The north of Italy is currently being hit by a series of rock falls: cars were recently hit by a rock avalanche near Lake Lugano. A road on Lake Ledro was recently completely blocked by a broken rock. A rock avalanche fell on the Gardesana road near Lake Garda. In nearby Valsugana, roads, rails and a cycle path were hit by falling rocks two weeks ago. The Brenner motorway was also recently blocked by rocks.