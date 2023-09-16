Triple grace

Red Bull and Max Verstappen’s horror Saturday ended, somewhat surprisingly, with one triple good news came from the stewards’ offices. In fact, the reigning world champion did not collect any position penalties despite them hanging over his head well three investigations for impeding by the commissioners for actions committed by #1 during the two qualifying rounds held. The Dutchman’s Red Bull will therefore regularly start from 11th position on the starting grid tomorrow, as per the results of today’s qualifying.

Verstappen had been summoned by the stewards for three potential infringements: a impeding in the pit lane, when he remained stationary for several seconds with numerous cars behind him, despite the green light; a impeding against Yuki Tsunoda it’s a third maneuver of potential obstacle towards Logan Sargeant’s Williams. This last action ended in nothing. In fact, the commissioners agreed with Verstappen’s explanation, who declared – as emerges from the official FIA press release – “that he believed that any movement, to the left or right, could cause a collision with one of the cars surrounding him”. The Stewards accepted these statements and Sargeant himself declared that he did not feel hindered by Verstappen’s maneuver.

The wait in the pit lane

Definitely more the other two cases are controversial in interpretation: for both, however, Verstappen got away with one reprimands. In total his count therefore goes from zero to two, but this has no repercussions on his position on the grid for tomorrow’s race. In the case of the delayed exit from the pit lane Verstappen explained that he waited (14 seconds the calculated time) for “crto make a gap from the cars in front of him“.

The representative of the Red Bull team present at the commissioners explained that the gap ‘created’ by Verstappen was then “deleted in turn 5 due to other cars slowing down on the out lap, while the car behind car #1 increased its gap to 12 seconds”. Although Verstappen did not derive any obvious advantage from his maneuver, the stewards judged that “potential negative impact on other drivers would justify a penalty“. Hence the ‘compromise’ of the reprimand.

Tsunoda doesn’t show up to the commissioners

Finally, Verstappen escaped the most severe sanction – a three-place move back on the grid – even in the case of impeding Yuki Tsunoda. In this case it is right to point out how the Japanese driver didn’t even show up in the stewards’ office to ‘defend’ his position. A rather unique episode. In the impediment in question the greatest responsibility was placed on the team. In fact, the Red Bull wall admitted “that communication was poor and that he did not warn the driver until car #22 was alongside him“. This led to the Milton Keynes stable receiving a fine of 5,000 Euros. For Verstappen, however, ‘only’ the second reprimand arrived. The commissioners considered this sanction “consistent with other decisions taken in previous cases in relation to the seriousness of the infringement”.