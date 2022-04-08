The new Melbourne was a circuit to be rediscovered for Formula 1, and it is no surprise that from the very first minute of PL1 practically all the drivers poured onto the track. But the roadway is always narrow, and therefore there were moments of tension this morning, with Carlos Sainz, Lewis Hamilton and Lance Stroll absolute protagonists. The Spaniard hindered Guanyu Zhou in turn 14 and, after hearing the commissioners, received one reprimandthe first of the season ‘attributable’ to his driving style.

The jury of commissioners nominated for Albert Park – Gerd Ennser, Enrique Bernoldi, Dennis Dean and Matt Selley – also decided to convene for 5.30pm local time (9.30am in Italy) Hamilton And Stroll to clarify a controversial episode of impeding occurred after the first five minutes of activity in PL2 in turn 13 (the penultimate). However, no communications have arrived on a possible sanction against the seven-time world champion and the Canadian. He also expects to hear the outcome of the investigation into Sebastian Vettelwho entered the track without authorization with a scooter at the end of PL1 after being on foot by his Aston Martin, and on Yuki Tsunoda, guilty of having committed impeding on Sainz himself.