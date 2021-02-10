PRemiere in the Senate: Prosecution and defense argue on Tuesday whether the new impeachment procedure is constitutional. In the end, six Republican Senators vote yes alongside the Democrats.

The actual substantive legal proceedings can begin on Wednesday. What is the conclusion of the meeting on Tuesday?

First, Trump’s democratic indictment was strong and professional

The main Democrat head on this matter is Jamie Raskin, 58, a senior impeachment manager. On Tuesday lunchtime, he appears before the senators, who act as a jury in impeachment, and ultimately decide whether Donald John Trump, 74, will be convicted or not. Raskin is a member of the House of Representatives and previously taught constitutional law for three decades, he emphasizes. “It’s all about facts,” says Raskin, “hard, cold facts”.

The matter is not to be discussed at all today. It is all about the constitutionality of the procedure, which the Republicans disputed. Trump has been just a “citizen” for them since January 20th. Raskin argues that Trump, as President, incited his devoted pack to storm the Capitol with his January 6 speech. He was charged as president a week later.

Raskin can refer to various constitutional lawyers, including conservative ones. His main argument: There is, he says, with a view to the last few weeks of office of the President, no “January exception”. Otherwise, a president could do what he wanted shortly before he left the White House. Presidents should therefore be able to be held accountable for offenses in the last days of office. Anything else would be the “worst nightmare” for the fathers of the American Constitution.

As expected, Raskin shows a quarter-hour video from January 6th. It shows Trump’s stimulating speech, the procession of the pro-Trump mob to and finally into the Capitol, the brutality in the seat of Congress, the sessions interrupted as a result of the violence. The images are strong, the combination of Trump’s rhetoric and the angry slogans of his fans leads all the theses that there is no connection, again ad absurdum. “If that’s not a crime that deserves impeachment, then it’s nothing,” says Raskin. Trump incited his supporters to storm the Capitol. The charge is therefore of incitement to riot.

At the end of his plea, Raskin describes in a moving voice, sometimes with tears, how he experienced that January 6th in the Capitol. It was the day after his son’s funeral. Tommy Raskin, 25, had committed suicide on New Years Eve. His daughter Tabitha, 24, and his son-in-law Hank accompanied him to the Capitol on January 6, where they witnessed the violence, had to hide under tables and feared for their lives.

Of course it was safe in the Capitol, their father had assured them beforehand. With a halting voice and tears, Raskin reports: “I told my daughter how sorry I was. And I promised her that it wouldn’t be the case the next time she came to the Capitol with me. ”His daughter’s answer was tough for him:“ Dad, I don’t want to come back to the Capitol again. ”

Second: The defenders of the ex-president put on a sometimes bizarre show

After a short break from the session, Bruce Castor, 59, one of Trump’s lawyers has the floor. It’s the blatant counter-program to Raskin. Trump’s attorneys argue that the trial is unconstitutional because the Senate can only judge incumbent presidents, not past presidents. The problem, however: Castor delivers such a confused, conceptless speech that the decisive argument can hardly be discovered.

Castor praised the “excellent presentation” of the other side, the “brilliant speakers” several times. He philosophizes about the difference between murder and manslaughter, ensnares the senators by pointing out that they are extraordinary people, “patriots first” who love their country, their state and their families. He speaks of the sense of justice in Nebraska, from his hometown Philadelphia. Castor tells how, as a child, when he was “little Bruce” he heard senatorial speeches about records. Those are those things that were played with a needle, you know.

The American senators learn that the constitution is a “good thing”.

Castor’s appearance is so confused and weird that you sometimes wonder whether Sascha Baron Cohen is behind it. And you come to the realization: Compared to Castor, Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani argues in a structured and serious manner. Only a side that is sure of its cause can afford such an appearance.

But what does Trump think of the performance that he should watch at home in his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach (Florida)?

Politically speaking, Castor’s words shouldn’t fit him at all. His lawyer speaks of “President Biden”, while Trump has still not congratulated his successor. Castor mentions that the people are “smart” and have decided on a new government. And presidents with only one term of office (read: Trump) come when the people of the most powerful man in the country are tired, want a change, and have had enough of the residents of the White House. Wow! Is Castor allowed to continue working as a Trump lawyer after describing reality?

The other Trump lawyer, David Schoen, 62, does not speak louder, but above all more sharply, and also much more conceptually. Impeachment does not heal, but brings new wounds with it. The Democrats are only concerned with disenfranchising Trump and his 74 million voters. Schoen plays a video that shows various Democrats how they have demanded an impeachment of the president since Trump’s election victory in 2016. The point is right. He waves the text of the constitution and calls Trump a “private citizen”.

Third: Trump is getting one step closer to relief on this day

After the first day of impeachment, there is little to suggest that a two-thirds majority in the Senate will condemn Trump at the end of the trial. A significant number of Republicans who will vote with the Democrats is not in sight. It would have to be 17 of the 50 Republicans, alongside the 50 Democrats. The Senate has a total of 100 men and women.

When asked whether the process is constitutional, only six Republicans vote with the Democrats: Senators Bill Cassidy, Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, Mitt Romney, Ben Sasse and Pat Toomey. Five of the six senators had recently voted accordingly. Cassidy joined in, noting that House impeachment managers had “much stronger constitutional arguments” than the ex-president’s team.

In addition, Trump’s people were “disorganized”, very different from the Democrats.

But if only six Republican senators vote against Trump, that will not be enough for an indictment. The minority leader Mitch McConnell, whose vote sends a signal, voted against the impeachment procedure. Thus, Trump is one step closer to relief this Tuesday.

The actual procedure begins on Wednesday noon (local time, 6 p.m. CET). Both sides have up to 16 hours speaking time each. It is uncertain whether the proceedings will end this week. Will witnesses be heard? Also unclear. It would drag it out.

Fourth, Joe Biden is staying out of it

“I have a job” – this is how President Joe Biden replied on Tuesday to a reporter question whether he was following the impeachment process on television. He referred to the Covid epidemic that killed over 450,000 people in the United States.

Biden’s spokeswoman held a press conference during the impeachment negotiation. The message: We concentrate on the practical work.

Biden sharply criticized Trump’s speech and the actions of the pro-Trump mob on January 6th. As an ex-senator, however, he knows the majority situation in the second chamber. Above all, Biden wants to get his ambitious agenda through the Senate, initially the 1.9 trillion stimulus package. Among other things, this should further improve vaccine logistics. On Tuesday, every tenth American had received at least one dose of vaccine.