E.r is already looking forward to continuing the “incredible journey” that he began with the “historical, patriotic and beautiful” movement under the motto “Make America Great Again”. The impeachment proceedings against him are ultimately just another chapter in the “greatest witch hunt in the history of our country”, but in the end, with his acquittal, “law and order” prevailed. Donald Trump’s written statement on Saturday evening showed exactly the kind of triumphalism his supporters love and which his opponents warned against in the face of the Senate discharge.

The last day of the trial ended on Saturday with the former president’s acquittal: 57 senators, including seven Republicans, convicted Trump of inciting a storm on the Capitol on January 6th. 43 senators voted against. As expected, the two-thirds majority for the guilty verdict was missed.

Shortly before the end, the quick procedure threatened to turn into a long process with many testimonies – in the end both parties had no interest in that, because, from the point of view of the Democrats, this could have delayed the political projects of President Joe Biden’s government.

The lie of electoral fraud

In the days before, the Democrats had documented with videos, tweets and speech excerpts how Trump had aggressively spread the lie of electoral fraud for months – and how he sent messages that could be understood as a call to violence and were also understood by many. During the trial, details of two phone calls Trump made in the midst of the January 6 riot: one with minority leader Kevin McCarthy and one with Senator Tommy Tuberville of Alabama.

Trump is said to have refused to call back his supporters – even when he learned from McCarthy that Vice President Mike Pence had to be evacuated. The loser accused Pence in a tweet of not having the courage to oppose the election result – some of the rioters shouted “Hang Mike Pence”.



Donald Trump in July 2019

Image: AP





Trump’s lawyers, on the other hand, claimed in their defense speeches in the Senate that Trump knew nothing of the danger Pence was in – it was a lie, according to an anonymous employee of the former vice-president, according to CNN. The Democrats initially wanted to summon Congressman Jaime Herrera Beutler from Washington state as a witness because the Republican knew about the call between Trump and McCarthy and was ready to testify. Because the proceedings could have gotten out of hand if both sides had wanted to summon more witnesses, the decision was ultimately made against it – probably also in order not to lose the support of the few Republicans around Mitt Romney and Lisa Murkowski for the conviction.

Meticulous evidence by the prosecutors

Despite the acquittal, Trump’s opponents hope that the trial has discredited the former president to such an extent that he could no longer assert himself as a political candidate. The meticulous demonstration was also intended to show the public Trump’s behavior and the connection with the January 6th attack.

The Republicans, meanwhile, continue to grapple with the consequences. After all, Trump’s triumphalism on Saturday night is not pure megalomania – he still has large parts of the party base behind him. Mitch McConnell, Republican leader in the Senate, voted in favor of the acquittal, as announced. But he also tried again to rhetorically separate the party from Trump, whom he himself had mostly followed loyally until the attack on the Capitol.