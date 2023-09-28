The Republicans of the United States House of Representatives launched an impeachment trial against the president, Joe Biden, this Thursday. for an alleged family corruption network, although it has no chance of prospering given that they do not have a majority in the Senate.

Conservatives accuse Biden of having used his influence when he was vice president of the United States in the Government of Barack Obama (2009-2017) to help his son Hunter and other relatives in alleged irregular businesses with China.

However, for Democrats it is nothing more than a political maneuver to distract attention from the judicial siege that weighs on former President Donald Trump. (2017-2021), great favorite for the Republican nomination for the 2024 elections.

The Oversight Committee of the Lower House, dominated by Republicans since the November 2022 midterm elections, The first hearing on the investigation of the “impeachment” against Biden was convened this Thursday.

Congressman James Comer, chairman of the committee, stated at the beginning of the session that The legislators have “a mountain of evidence” that would demonstrate that the current president “abused his public office for the economic benefit of his family.

Law experts were invited to the session to review the legal issues surrounding the investigation, but No witnesses or conclusive evidence of Biden’s relationship with the alleged corrupt businesses were presented.

The United States Constitution states that the president can be removed from office in an impeachment trial if he committed “high crimes or misdemeanors.”

Republicans maintain, however, that for now the objective of the impeachment trial is not to remove the president but to be able to expand the investigation into the alleged irregularities.

The truth is that it is not clear that the leader of the House of Representatives, Republican Kevin McCarthy, has the support of the moderate sector of his caucus to dismiss Biden.

The procedure takes place in two stages. After carrying out an investigationthe House of Representatives votes, by simple majority, on the articles of impeachment that detail the facts that reproach the president: It is what is known as a political trial or “impeachment” in English.

In the event of impeachment, the Senate, the Upper House of Congress, tries the president. If it reached this stage, it is highly likely that Biden would be acquitted, because his party has a majority in this chamber.

Trial comes amid possible government shutdown

This first hearing began two days before the federal government ran out of funds at midnight on Saturday to continue operating. and have to close, which would have a severe impact on the economy.

A group of ultra-conservative Republicans close to Trump are in full rebellion and resist endorsing a short-term solution that funds federal agencies so that the Administration continues to function.

The White House warned this Thursday in a statement that there are less than 60 hours left until the government shutdown, which can lead to “harmful consequences”, such as loss of jobs, suspension of pay for the military or leaving the fight against fentanyl without funding.

“Nothing should distract us from this,” the Executive stressed, in a veiled allusion to the impeachment of the Republicans.

From the Trump AdministrationRepublicans have their eye on Hunter Biden’s businesses, who is accused of irregular possession of weapons and has been investigated for irregular tax returns.

Conservatives have used the figure of his son as a weapon to discredit Biden, but so far they have not demonstrated a direct relationship between the current president and Hunter’s businesses.

The 80-year-old president has always publicly supported his son, who has a past of addictions and is currently involved in legal problems.

“I wake up every day (…) not focusing on the impeachment. I have a job to do. I have to deal with the problems that affect the American people every day,” he said in September.

Biden aspires to be re-elected in next year’s elections, in which he will likely face Trump again, against whom there are four criminal charges, two of them for his alleged attempts to reverse the elections that he lost in 2020.

In the history of the United States no president has been impeached.

Several have been impeached: Andrew Johnson in 1868, Bill Clinton in 1998 and Donald Trump in 2019 and 2021, but they were acquitted.

Richard Nixon preferred to resign in 1974 to avoid possible impeachment by Congress due to the Watergate scandal.

