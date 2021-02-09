The Rotunda of the Capitol, located just below the great dome of the building. KATOPODIS / AFP RATES

This Tuesday a historic political trial is scheduled to begin in the United States Senate –impeachment– against former President Donald Trump. The seriousness of the events charged with, the “incitement to insurrection” against American democracy, is what gives the process a transcendental nature. It is not only about the personal consequences for the ex-president – in the unlikely event of being found guilty, he would be disqualified from running again for office – but, above all, the message that the trial will send to American society and the entire world about the solidity of the country’s institutions.

Trump is accused for the decisive role he played in the assault on the Capitol on January 6. A mob that he had harangued minutes before a short distance from there forced entry into the headquarters of the Legislative Assembly trying to avoid the certification of the legitimately elected president. For a few hours, the United States experienced moments of anguish while an impassive Trump resisted asking his supporters to stop this regrettable aggression. Faced with these facts, it was an inescapable democratic obligation to carry out political scrutiny. The impeachment Therefore, it should not be considered as a reckoning of the Democratic Party with Trump, in a kind of political revenge on the fallen tree, but rather an act of democratic catharsis, even considering the risk of continuing to promote the polarization in society that must be overcome.

The trial has the virtue of showing that an action like Trump’s does not elude democratic control; and also to force the Republican Party to show its current nature. In the previous legislature, the conservative party dissolved its principles, removed critical voices, and became an uncritical endorsement of Trumpist excesses. Having already reached the edge of the coup abyss, the main leaders had, at the last minute, the decency to distance themselves from the anti-democratic initiative of their boss. Now, in this new legislature, a handful of party members have raised their voices against the former leader. This is unusual in procedures for impeachmentBut they are still a small minority of the line-up, making the prospect of a conviction totally unlikely.

Most of the senators of this party have announced that they will vote against the argument, which sounds rather like an excuse, that it is a legal tool designed to act against incumbent presidents and not for those who have left the leadership of the State.

The epilogue of the Trump presidency would deserve the highest political disapproval. His behavior was unworthy of the magistracy that granted him citizenship. A very consistent part of the GOP leadership is likely to feel that way deep down. But, unfortunately, he seems determined to put his partisan interests before the protection of democracy. This, however, does not detract from the process. Although the chances of conviction are minimal; Although the satiety with the Trump era and the desire to turn the page are enormous, the trial fulfills a vital function: to portray the state of American democracy and the values ​​of each one.