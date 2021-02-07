Much in the presidency of Donald Trump has been exceptional, but perhaps nothing is as exceptional as the fact that, already out of the White House, this Tuesday he will become the first president in history to be tried twice in the Senate for “crimes and serious misdemeanors.” A month after a crowd of his followers stormed the Capitol, the same noble upper house where the insurgents became strong will become the Court that will decide whether the former president “incited violence against the State,” as the article of impeachment approved by the House of Representatives.

The trial of Trump’s first impeachment, in which on February 5, 2020 he was acquitted of the two articles presented (abuse of power and obstruction of Congress), was based on evidence obtained during months of investigation by the Lower House , about a phone call between the president and his Ukrainian counterpart, as well as subsequent private meetings. In contrast to that long and complicated investigation, the second impeachment is based almost entirely on an experience that many of the senators who will serve as jurors lived very closely. “Incited by the President, a mob stormed the Capitol, injured security force personnel, threatened members of Congress and the Vice President, interfered with the solemn constitutional duty of the Joint Session. [de las dos cámaras del Congreso] to certify the electoral result and carried out violent, deadly, destructive and seditious acts, “says the impeachment article.

Democratic congressmen, as well as some Republicans, believe that Trump incited the insurrection and should pay for it, if not with the removal of a position he no longer holds, then at least with the stigma of the solemn reprimand and, if lawmakers do so approved in another vote once found guilty, with the prohibition to return to run for the presidency. On January 13, the House of Representatives approved the second impeachment Trump on the single charge of “incitement to insurrection.” On January 25, they sent the impeachment article to the upper house, which activates the second part of the process: the trial in the Senate, which begins this Tuesday.

The article sent by the House of Representatives to the Senate builds its argument in a short text (82 lines). First, it points out that, “in the months leading up to” the assault, the president “repeatedly made false claims that the election results were the product of widespread fraud and should not be accepted by the American people or certified by the authorities.” Second, it argues that Trump “deliberately made statements that encouraged – and predictably resulted in – the imminent and illegal action on Capitol Hill.” Finally, the congressmen recall that Trump took concrete actions to try to reverse his defeat. They expressly mention the call to the Secretary of State of Georgia in which he asked him to find enough votes to proclaim him the winner.

Thus, the events that will be judged in the Senate will largely focus on the day of January 6, but will also cover the previous 77 days, since President Donald Trump lost reelection by a margin of more than seven million ballots and 74 votes in the Electoral College. Trump did not admit defeat and spent the next two months spreading conspiracy theories about voter fraud. Between November 3, election day, and January 6, the date on which his followers stormed the Capitol, the still president and his team filed 62 lawsuits before the courts to try to invalidate the vote in states where lost. All but one case failed, in which a Pennsylvania court agreed to shorten the deadline for voters by three days to correct formal errors in their votes, with no impact on the outcome.

On January 6, a demonstration was held in Washington with the slogan “stop the robbery.” Trump had prepared an event in front of the White House to which he invited the protesters, many of them armed, and from a stage he dedicated a speech of almost two hours in which he incited them to march towards the Capitol, promising that he himself would go with they. Trump’s words that noon will be key in the trial. “We are going to have someone in there [en la Casa Blanca] that it shouldn’t be there, and our country is going to be destroyed, ”he told them. “You must fight like the devil, if you don’t fight like the devil you won’t have a country anymore”; “You will never recover the country being weak”; “We are not going to swallow more, we will stop the robbery”; “We’re going to march down Pennsylvania Avenue and we’re going to the Capitol.”

Part of the crowd took his harangues literally and, as soon as the speech was over, proceeded to march toward Congress. He overcame the resistance of the poorly trained Capitol police and stormed the building. Once inside, some engaged in vandalizing and taking selfies, others sought out Vice President Mike Pence and prominent members of Congress, all singled out by the president, to try to convince them to declare Trump the winner of an election he lost. Five people were killed, including a Capitol police officer, beaten to death with a fire extinguisher.

In addition to what happened inside the Capitol, what happened at the same time at the other end of Pennsylvania Avenue will probably come to light at the trial. In the White House, President Trump watched everything live on television, doing nothing to stop the attack. They accuse him of rejecting requests to deploy the National Guard. Finally, while the assailants were in the building, he released a video in which he insisted on the accusations of electoral fraud and told the assailants: “I love you, but it’s time to go.” All of this leads the so-called impeachment managers, the members of the Lower House appointed to prosecute in the Senate trial, to conclude that Trump is “uniquely responsible” for the events of January 6. This is stated in their memorandum for the trial, which concludes: “If provoking an insurrectionary revolt against the Joint Session of Congress after losing an election is not an offense worthy of impeachment, it is difficult to imagine what could be.”

Defense, focused on form

Trump’s defense at trial plans to focus largely on “procedural objections.” They will argue, as one of the lawyers has told Reuters, that a former president cannot face a trial for his impeachment once out of office. “We plan to win the case thanks to a handful of procedural objections”, explained to Reuters the lawyer Bruce Castor, who considers that the judgment is “unconstitutional”. The line of defense adjusts apparently expressed by Republican senators, who overwhelmingly believe that the upper house lacks the power to judge Trump once out of the presidency. For him to be found guilty, a qualified majority of 67 of the 100 votes of the House would be necessary. This is divided 50 to 50, so that it would take the vote of 17 Republican senators to condemn Trump.