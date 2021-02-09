The United States Senate begins a second impeachment trial against Donald Trump on Tuesday, charged this time with “inciting an insurrection” for his responsibility in the assault on Congress by his followers on January 6. But the Republican magnate is no longer in power and therefore cannot be removed from office. Is it really a impeachment?

The trial is unprecedented because it is the first case of someone who faces impeachment for the second time, and who also does so after leaving power. Although the process began just days before Trump left the White House, on January 20.

The former president no longer faces the automatic consequence of impeachment: impeachment. But open the door to be disabled, which would break his incipient plans to run again in a presidential election.

-What is a political trial?

Broadly speaking, impeachment is a process by which the Legislature can remove a president if it considers that he has committed a crime.

As reflected in the Constitution, the president, vice president, and all civil servants “will be removed from office for indictment and conviction of treason, bribery or other crimes and minor offenses.”

Given the breadth of the definition, Congress can initiate proceedings due to criminal activity, abuse of power, or any other alleged infraction.

-How do you start an impeachment process?

Normally it is the Judicial Committee of the Lower House that initiates the procedures and issues a resolution with the political positions to “judge” against the president, which must then be voted on by the House of Representatives and eventually by the Senate.

This time, however, due to the urgency of the case, the accusation was submitted directly to the plenary session of the Lower House, which approved it by 232 votes in favor – ten of them Republicans – and 197 against on January 13.

The approval of a political position in the House of Representatives has no immediate consequence, so Trump, who was still in office at the time, did not have to abandon his functions.

Once this first procedure is completed, the Senate receives the charges for impeachment and the rules and procedures to be followed are agreed upon between the two parties.

The jury and prosecutors

The political trial itself, which will begin this Tuesday, is being held in the Senate. During the process, the chamber is directed by the president of the Supreme Court. This time, however, since Trump is not in office, who will preside over the trial will be the longest-serving senator in the party with a majority, in this case the Democrat Patrick Leahy.

Leahy and the other 99 senators serve on the jury, while a group of legislators elected in the Lower House serve as “prosecutors,” the so-called “prosecutors,” and lawyers hired by Trump for his defense.

At the beginning of the process, each senator must swear, just as jurors do in a regular trial.

For his part, the “prosecutors” are proposed by the head of the Lower House, in this case Democrat Nancy Pelosi. The Democratic leader has appointed nine of these “prosecutors.”

Once the impeachment begins, it proceeds in a similar way to a traditional trial: prosecutors begin with an opening statement, followed by that of the former president’s lawyers.

– Will there be a statement of witnesses?

The testimony of witnesses before the Senate is possible, but in this case it will not be decided until the prosecution and defense have presented their respective cases. Each side has in this trial 16 hours to present its case to be distributed in a maximum of two days.

The prosecutors They invited Trump to testify as a witness, but the former president rejected the proposal.

Throughout the process, senators listen to arguments, just like an ordinary jury does. If you have any doubts, you can send your questions in writing for the president to ask at the end of the impeachment and defense turn.

At the end of all this process, the deliberations begin in a closed session and when they finish, the Senate votes in public each political position.

It takes two-thirds to convict the former president, otherwise he is acquitted.

Right now, the two parties are equally splitting the 100 Senate seats, so the second impeachment trial against Trump could only go through if 17 Republican senators vote with the Democrats, something that for now it seems unlikely.

Precedents in history

The Lower House of the United States has indicted 19 people, the majority federal judges.

In the case of heads of state, three presidents faced impeachment and were acquitted: Andrew Johnson, in 1868; Bill Clinton, between 1998 and 1999; and Trump in 2020; while a fourth president, Richard Nixon, he faced political office but was not subjected to an “impeachment” since he resigned in 1974 after the “Watergate” scandal.

Nixon resigned before the end of his second term and after the Judicial Committee of the Lower House approved three “articles of ‘impeachment'”, but before the plenary of that same chamber voted to impute him and open an impeachment.

Johnson (1865-1869), Clinton (1993-2001) and Trump (2017-2021) at their first trial were acquitted of the charges brought against them.

The most controversial case of the modern age, that of Clinton, occurred as a result of the sex scandal of the White House intern Monica Lewinsky in 1998, but managed to win with the vote in favor of his acquittal of 55 of the 100 senators regarding to the charge for perjury, and obtained a tie for the charge brought against him for obstruction of justice.

