The president of the Commission for Investigation and Accusations of the Colombian House of Representatives, a body in the Legislature endorsed to promote an impeachment process against a head of state, revealed that Congress began investigations against President Gustavo Petro, in the midst of the scandal for the money that his son Nicolás Petro Burgos received irregularly and that would have entered the last presidential campaign of the leftist leader. The president is preparing for a possible political and judicial whirlwind: this Friday he announced that he granted power to a lawyer to represent him.

A judicial accusation that could shake the Colombian Executive. The charges are not against President Gustavo Petro, but against his son, and Congress is already investigating a possible involvement of the president.

The president of the Investigation and Accusation Commission of the House of Representatives, Wadith Manzur, revealed on August 4 that for weeks the body he represents – the only one that can initiate impeachment proceedings against a president – began investigations linked to the chief of the Colombian state.

The investigations were opened amid the scandal of his eldest son Nicolás Petro Burgos who, according to the Prosecutor’s Office, received irregular money from the drug trafficker Samuel Santander Lopesierra (alias ‘The Marlboro Man’) and the son of the controversial businessman Alfonso ‘Turco’ Hilsaca, Gabriel Hilsaca Acosta.

“A process is being carried out against the President of the Republic for the events related to the statements of the citizen Daysuris Vásquez Castro months ago, this is in the preliminary investigation stage,” Manzur reported in a statement.

#NewsW | The representative Wadith Manzur, president of the Commission of Accusations of the Chamber, assures that they will act “in accordance with the Constitution and the law, with all the guarantees established by the legal system”, before the investigation that is already open against the … pic.twitter.com/Dew9s990hn – W Radio Colombia (@WRadioColombia) August 4, 2023



Although the investigations began before the capture of the president’s son and his ex-wife Daysuris Vásquez, who exposed the alleged irregularities, the case splashed around the president after accusations of money laundering and illicit enrichment against his son, on Thursday 3 of August.

According to the accusing body, the large amounts of money served not only for Petro Burgos to increase his assets in an “unjustified” way, but part of them would have gone to his father’s last campaign for the Presidency.

This would have been confessed by the president’s own eldest son, who remains in custody, according to what the prosecutor in charge of the case, Mario Burgos, said on Thursday, when he reported that Petro Burgos was accused of the alleged crimes of money laundering and illicit enrichment.

Basis for a dismissal?

Although the Colombian Justice has not informed that it is investigating the president for this case, the Investigation Commission of the Lower House, where the investigations against the head of state continue, can submit a request for dismissal to the House of Representatives, so that later be brought before the Senate.

Article 178 of the Constitution of Colombia establishes that the Lower House has the power to “accuse before the Senate, upon request of the Investigation and Accusation Commission of the House of Representatives, when there are constitutional causes, the President of the Republic or whoever do your times and the Members of the Commission of Aforados”.

File-Colombian President Gustavo Petro delivers a speech during the installation of the ordinary sessions of Congress, in Bogota, on July 20, 2023. © Juan Pablo Pino/AFP

According to the regulations, a possible dismissal of a president through the Legislature would have to be finally approved by the Senate, after investigation.

But it is still not clear if that path could prosper against the current president of the Colombians.

“The commission will act in accordance with the Constitution and the law with all the guarantees established by the legal system,” the Investigation Commission promised in a statement.

Petro defends himself and assigns a lawyer to represent him

As tensions rise, the head of state vigorously defends himself.

In the last few hours, Gustavo Petro announced that he granted power to a lawyer to represent him in the midst of the scandal that threatens to compromise him.

“We have assumed the legal representation of the president with the commitment that all the investigations advance and that soon the country will have clarity about the facts that call their attention. We will immediately request access to all the complaints so that they are unified and we can have a debate serious and respectful legal system,” said a statement from lawyer Mauricio Pava Lugo, shared by the president on his X social network account, known until recently as Twitter.

Likewise, Petro assured that he trusts in the Justice of his country. “It will be the judges in their different powers who legally define what corresponds (…) I have granted power to the associate judge of the Criminal Cassation Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice, Mauricio Pava Lugo, to represent me,” he confirmed.

The day before, after the accusations by the Prosecutor’s Office against his son, Petro regretted the situation in which his eldest son finds himself, but categorically denied that there had been illegal contributions to his campaign and maintained that they could be attempts to overthrow his Government, something which, defiantly, indicated that it will not happen.

“You have the absolute certainty that this government ends according to the popular mandate, of no one else, and that is good that it is clear in Colombia, there is no one who can end this government, who is the people themselves and the people gave an order by majority at the ballot box,” the president stressed.

Petro, a former member of the former M-19 guerrilla group and the first president of the left in Colombia, has accumulated various enemies throughout his life and political career, but not even his most staunch detractors have come so close to dealing such a strong blow to his Presidency as the alleged actions of his son.

Now, the reflectors would focus on the steps that the Commission of Investigation and Accusations of the House of Representatives.

With EFE and local media