Donald Trump threatens impeachment – and with it the end of his comeback plans. Shortly before the start of the proceedings, some of the lawyers quit – his replacement should be known.

Donald Trump * has not been US President since January 20.

Trump still feels the aftermath of his term in office: an impeachment process will start in mid-February.

At least in theory, this could cost him his plans for a comeback. Apparently, Trump threatens a false start in the process: Some of his lawyers left his team. The replacement has a history – and goes on the offensive.

Update from February 2nd, 5:11 pm: One of Donald Trump’s new lawyers believes the impending impeachment proceedings in the Senate against the ex-president of the USA are unlawful. “This process is completely unconstitutional,” said David Schoen on Monday evening (local time) on the TV station Fox News.

According to Schoen, the Democrats are eager to prevent Trump from running for president again by impeachment. The lawyer classified this behavior as undemocratic. It is a “slap in the face” for the approximately 74 million voters who voted for Trump in the US election on November 3rd. The impeachment proceedings in the Senate are due to start in the coming week. In the course of this, the Democrats are calling for a condemnation of Trump and a lifelong suspension of office for the Republican at the federal level.

Impeachment proceedings: New lawyers for ex-US President Donald Trump

Update from February 1st, 1:49 p.m.: Shortly before The impeachment proceedings begin on February 8th Former US President Donald Trump has reorganized his defense. The transmitter CNN had reported on Sunday that several lawyers from the previous five-man team were due Differences in defense strategy jumped off.

Well shared Donald Trump’s office in a press release on the evening of January 31st that a Successor team set up has been. The Litigators David Schoen and Bruce Castor will lead the defense.

“I consider it a privilege to be able to represent the 45th President,” Will Bruce Castor quoted in the Trump office statement. And further: “The strength of our constitution is about to be tested like never before in our history.” The communication also states that David Schoen and Bruce Castor agreed that the trial against Trump was unconstitutional. A majority of 45 out of a total of 50 Republican senators also voted for a corresponding motion. Reason: Trump has already left the presidency.

Schoen and Castor: Trump lawyers are no strangers

The two new lawyers are, however by no means unknown. Schoen was already a member of Trump’s legal team. He acts as a commentator on US television and represented in the Russia affair the Trump confidante Roger Stone, who has since been pardoned. Also in the process of sexual exploitation and human trafficking * of Billionaire Jeffrey Epstein he was an adviser. Epstein committed suicide while in prison while preparing for his trial.

Bruce Castor polarized in particular by his ruling as chief district attorney for the state of Pennsylvania when he chose not to prosecute entertainer Bill Cosby for alleged sexual assault.

Trump impeachment whirlwind: lawyers quit defense team

First report from January 31st:

Washington – For Donald Trump is still about (almost) everything in February. The Impeachment proceedings starts against the ex-president – and could republican at least theoretically cost the chance of a comeback on the big political stage. But Trump is threatened with a false start: Apparently, shortly before the start of the proceedings, his defenders got lost.

All five proposed lawyers have jumped, the CNN reported on Sunday. The reason sounds explosive, but not exactly surprising: It is supposed to be about Differences in defense strategy. Trump had demanded that the legal advisers continue to do so unsubstantiated allegations of electoral fraud concentrate – instead of questioning the legality of impeachment proceedings against an already resigned president, as the lawyers suggested.

Trump in trouble before impeachment proceedings: all five defense lawyers dropped out?

Even during Trump’s fight against that US election result several lawyers and experts had left the team of the then-incumbent president; allegedly also because of doubts about the strategy given by the White House. But it gets even more colorful: According to the news channel, the five are lawyers So far neither has been paid, nor have letters of intent been signed.

Time is of the essence for Trump. The Procedure in the Senate should in the start second week of February. Before that, first written statements by the accused and the prosecutor are from the House of Representatives intended. A lot of preparation should be required for this.

In fact, it is also controversial among lawyers whether a Impeachment proceedings against an ex-president * is constitutional. The corresponding constitutional article explicitly states Presidents, Vice Presidents, and Government Officialsagainst which such proceedings can be directed. However, the Congressional Science Service (CRS) writes: “It appears that most of the scholars who have studied the issue have concluded that Congress has the power to extend the impeachment process to government officials who are no longer in the Are office. “

Trump 2024? Impeachment could torpedo comeback plans – lawyers disagree over legality

The House of Representatives, which is controlled by the Democrats, decided to initiate impeachment proceedings for “incitement to riot” on January 13th. The background was that Storming the Capitol by Trump supporters a week earlier.

The Democrats demand one after Trump is convicted Lifelong suspension of office at federal level for the ex-president. This would rule out a possible candidacy for Trump in the 2024 presidential election. The two-thirds majority in the Senate, which is necessary for a conviction, is not emerging. Last Tuesday, 45 of the 50 Republicans in the chamber had supported a motion that called the process unconstitutional because Trump had already left office.

For the time being, it remains unclear whether Trump can reach for the White House again – but the scenario is not unrealistic, as an expert recently said Munich Mercury* explained. Successor Joe Biden has meanwhile started a presumably extremely challenging term of office with a first small wave of edicts *. (dpa / fn) *Merkur.de is part of the Ippen-Digital network.