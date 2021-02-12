The storming of the US Congress was not spontaneous. The impeachment process shows that Trump worked towards the protests that day for weeks.

The impeachment proceedings against former US President Donald Trump have taken an amazing turn. One could actually have assumed that the news value would tend towards zero. What it was supposed to be about had been known for weeks, as was the fact that the Democrats wanted a conviction and the majority of Republicans opposed it. And yet much more came out of the process than was anticipated in advance.

Images of the violent mob that stormed the Capitol on January 6th had gone around the world. Anyone interested in politics had long since seen at least a few excerpts. Trump’s speech, in which he incited his supporters to fight and called on them to march to Congress, was also known. It is all the more surprising how powerful the meticulous documentation that was presented by the prosecution in the Senate was.

This is not only and not even primarily due to the fact that previously unknown material was shown, even though the videos made the full extent of the brutality almost painful to the public. Rather, it is mainly because the detailed compilation of quotes by the former US president since the November election conclusively demonstrate the long-term plan underlying the riots. Not a trace of spontaneity.

For weeks, Trump had worked single-mindedly towards exactly what happened in Washington on the day the presidential election result was formally confirmed by Congress. Only he did not achieve the desired result. The mob couldn’t prevent Joe Biden from being declared the winner. The fact that most Senate Republicans still refuse to condemn Donald Trump proves only one thing:

Party politics and the fear of the former president’s supporters are more important to them than credibility. So far, the majority of Republican voters are still loyal to Trump. But the indictment was directed not only at the members of the Senate, but also at the public. And as divided as US society is, large sections of the population have a desire not to deepen the rifts.

Many of Trump’s loyalists are still behind him

Anyone who thinks Trump broke his oath of office received good arguments through the process. How this will affect the climate of opinion in the United States will only show in the next few months. In the run-up, however, there had been good reasons to consider the opening of impeachment proceedings against the former US president to be wrong. The man is no longer in office.

It seemed subtle to initiate “impeachment proceedings” against him, even if the actual goal was to keep him permanently away from public posts in the future. In addition, it was feared that the trial would give Donald Trump exactly the stage that he had just lost. All of a sudden, after leaving the White House, it was very quiet around him.

There seemed to be a danger that he would now have another chance to put himself in the limelight and drive the division of society forward. However, that did not happen. Still, if no miracle happens, Donald Trump will not be condemned by the Senate. However, that says less about him than much more about the Republicans.

And those who finally wanted to get an exact picture of the events for themselves had the opportunity to do so through the live broadcast of the process. This is the real great merit of those who campaigned for a process.