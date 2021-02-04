In the impeachment proceedings against former US President Donald Trump, the voices calling for a conviction are growing louder. There should be no exceptions for him, the prosecutors said.

Former US President Donald Trump is facing impeachment proceedings.

He himself is largely silent on the allegations, his accusers see “treason of historic proportions”.

Capitol employees are also calling for Trump to be charged with inciting a violent attack.

Washington – The allegations in the impeachment proceedings against former US President Donald Trump are serious. Difficult enough that he should be banned from future political offices, say the prosecutors. The Democratic impeachment managers accused Trump of trying to maintain power as “a betrayal of historic proportions”. “That requires his condemnation.”

The New York Times quoted from a Democratic document: “There is no ‘January exception’ to impeachment or any other provision of the Constitution.” A US president must “fully answer for his conduct in office, from the first to the last day of his term . “

Impeachment proceedings: Trump’s lawyers describe the process as “completely unconstitutional”

Meanwhile, Trump’s lawyers called the impeachment process illegal. “This process is completely unconstitutional,” David Schoen told the TV broadcaster Fox News. The Democrats wanted to prevent Trump from ever running for president again. That is undemocratic and a “slap in the face” for the 74 million Americans who voted for Trump in the US election on November 3rd.

Meanwhile, more than 370 Democratic workers in the Capitol have published an appeal asking the senators to condemn Donald Trump for inciting a violent “attack on our workplace”. In the open letter they describe how they had to duck under tables and barricade in offices during the riots in Washington. “Others watched on television, desperately trying to reach superiors and colleagues while they fled for their lives,” they write in the document.

And further: The responsibility for the riot around the US Congress lies with Donald Trump and his “unfounded month-long attempt to reject legitimately cast votes by the American people.” Before the impeachment process, they now ask the senators, “that they vote for a condemnation of the former president and prevent him from ever holding office again. “(fmü)