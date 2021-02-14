Despite Trump’s acquittal, the impeachment process was important. The result shows that the succession battle is beginning with the Republicans.

The second impeachment trial against Donald Trump was short and painful. And it was necessary. In a crash course in history, in less than a week it provided deep insights into how rapidly the descent into a banana republic can go. The prosecutors have efficiently reconstructed how the ex-president had been preparing the ground for an uprising for many months.

How he used his office to shake confidence in democratic institutions. How he put pressure on electoral authorities. How he incited against dissenters in his own and the opposition party. And how he fed and manipulated his base with propaganda lies. The fact that Trump was still cleared in the end is shocking. But it’s not a surprise.

It was an announced outcome of the impeachment proceedings, which he did not owe to his defense lawyers, but to the outdated and undemocratic structures of the Senate as well as the opportunism and cowardice of leading Republicans. After ducking in front of Trump for four years, they are now doing so in front of the 75 million voters who voted for him in November and who they don’t know if and how the violence of January 6th changed their thinking.

Nevertheless, the impeachment process is promising: If 57 against 43 Senators consider Trump to be “guilty”, that is a clear majority. And if there are not only all 50 Democrats in the Chamber, but at least seven Republicans, that is a sign that things have finally started to move in the US right-wing.

As much as ex-President Trump and his base may talk of “victory” after the impeachment process and swear vengeance against the seven upright men – the fight for Trump’s successor has now begun in the Republican Party. For the democrats, the impeachment process was a moral must. Now that they have completed it, they have to move on to the future just as rapidly: this involves both fighting Trumpism in the system and proving that their policies are better.