The US Senate ruled for the acquittal of Donald Trump on Saturday, February 13. 57 senators found the former head of state guilty of inciting rioters to violence on Capitol Hill, against 43 having voted “not guilty”. The two-thirds majority is not reached. This is Donald Trump’s second acquittal.

Nancy Pelosi, the Democratic president of the House of Representatives, at the origin of the impeachment procedure, denounced “all these cowardly senators who did not know how to face what the president did and the stakes for our countryIn his viewfinder in particular, the leader of the Republican senators, who did not vote for impeachment despite a speech that overwhelms the former president. But according to him, it is not in the Senate but in justice to decide, because Donald Trump is no longer president. The Senate division gives victory to Donald Trump’s lawyers, who are delighted to have “crushed and won this case“But Donald Trump’s legal troubles have only just begun.