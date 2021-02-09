As every day, we will bring you up to date with the questions of the day – with the right answers, of course. You can also order the “Questions of the Day” as a free newsletter by email. Go to registration here.

What happened?

The draft resolution for the Bund-Länder-Round is available: The SPD countries want daycare centers and schools to open in mid-February. The Chancellery is building up. What is in the first resolution paper for the summit on Wednesday and why the signs for tomorrow point to a big fight.

Seven-day incidence falls below 75 for the first time in three months: Within a day, the German health authorities reported almost 4,000 new corona infections to the RKI. In addition, 481 new deaths were recorded within 24 hours. Exactly one week ago, the RKI had recorded 6114 new infections and 861 new deaths within 24 hours. All corona news of the day can be found in our news blog.

Impeachment process begins: The second impeachment proceedings against Donald Trump begin under enormous security precautions. Iron fences and soldiers protect the Capitol. It will be a while before the situation settles down.

Winter weather continues to cause chaos: On the A2 near Bielefeld, drivers and passengers spent the whole night on the road and sometimes had to stay in their cars for more than 16 hours in the freezing cold. We will keep you up to date in the live blog.

North Korea continues to push nuclear program: A UN report shows that North Korea is continuing to work on its nuclear arsenal. That should also be a problem for US President Joe Biden.

What was discussed?

Resignation requests to the EU foreign commissioner: Josep Borrell wanted more dialogue with Russia. Now he is learning: The Kremlin is showing little public interest in it, especially in an election year. How the EU keeps running into Putin’s open knife, analyzes Christoph von Marschall.

Why No-Covid Proponents are Right: A relaxation of the corona measures would come too early. Otherwise the next lockdown will be even stricter and longer. That would be neither good for health nor for the economy, comments Carla Neuhaus.

Joe Biden and the Iran Conflict: The US President has a problem … Biden wants to renegotiate the nuclear deal with Iran – but Tehran is driving up the price of an agreement. Is Biden going with you? asks Christian Böhme.

Gender equitable language in the Tagesspiegel: The Tagesspiegel editorial team has given itself guidelines for gender-equitable language and asked you what you think of it. A selection from the reactions.

What can subscribers read?

Sex and love in times of Tinder: What is breadcrumbing? Why doesn’t the guy show up in the café? British bestselling author Dolly Alderton knows almost everything about relationships, apps and their pitfalls. We have arranged to meet her for an interview.

And if Merkel slips the matter …? Lockdown is easy, relaxation difficult: The distrust of Merkel’s crisis management is growing. The next few days will shape her entire political legacy, writes Georg Ismar.

Bitcoin pioneer Jörg Plötzer: “I was used to being laughed at,” says Plötzer. His Berlin bar “Room 77” was the center of Bitcoin activism. Now it is closed. The vision is dead, but the crypto revolution continues.

What we can learn from animals hibernating: Don’t wake up again until the pandemic is over – that’s it! An essay about power-hungry mice phlegmatic princes and the virtues of doing nothing.

What can we do?

Cook: In episode 13 we borrow some French sophistication.

Watch Netflix: Sam Levinson shot his chamber play “Malcolm & Marie” in lockdown. The stage seems a bit too small for its stars John David Washington and Zendaya. Still worth seeing.

And watch Netflix again: Twelve-year-old Helena Zengel is celebrating a great Hollywood debut with the western “Neues aus der Welt”. And that of all things in the pandemic. And with Tom Hanks.

Read a book: In the end no one wanted to admit guilt: “Dark Night”, Kirsten Boie’s novel about the Penzberg murder night in 1945.

Listen to music: The RBB Kulturradio has changed its music selection. It is no longer just Beethoven & Co, the station wants to reach a younger audience.

Watch TV: The craziest series start of the year: “Magnus – Trolljäger” is not only inspired by Nordic mythology.

What should I know for tomorrow?

From 2 p.m. – at least that’s how it is planned – the pandemic government consisting of the Chancellery and the Prime Minister will once again virtually interconnect. One thing is certain: The lockdown will be extended by two weeks, with probably slight loosening. We will keep you informed of all developments tomorrow on tagesspiegel.de Up to date.

Number of the day!

The great Austrian writer Thomas Bernhard would have been 90 years old today. We congratulate the word angry and eternal grouch at this point.