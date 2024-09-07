Bolsonaro, Tarcísio, Nunes and at least 68 congressmen join the demonstration on Paulista Avenue on September 7

Opposition to the President’s government Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) will use the act on Paulista Avenue this Saturday (September 7, 2024) to pressure for the impeachment of STF (Supreme Federal Court) minister Alexandre de Moraes. The conservative wing should also express support for Elon Musk after the judge suspended X (formerly Twitter) and froze the accounts of Starlink, companies owned by the billionaire.

The former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) called for the demonstration on August 28, through a video released on X. The event is organized by pastor Silas Malafaia, an ally of Bolsonaro.

Another reason alleged by Bolsonaro supporters to defend Moraes’ impeachment is the disclosure of unofficial investigations conducted by the TSE, during Moraes’ presidency, against allies of the former president.

The movement to pressure the Senate President, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), which is moving forward with the impeachment of Moraes, is led by the Bolsonarist wing in Congress. However, according to the Poder360the The chance of the congressman scheduling the request is zero.

The opposition said it will file the request on Monday (9th September), after the demonstration.

The deputy Sosthenes Cavalcante (PL-RJ) is one of the organizers of the congressmen’s participation in the act. In a note sent to journalists, Sóstenes stated that the “The only target of the demonstration is to call for impeachment” of Moraes.

“People will be able to bring posters, inflatable dolls, do whatever they want”declared the deputy.

Read how each senator positions himself on the request: (click on the columns to reorder by name, party and state; to open in another tab, click here):

BOLSONARO DOES NOT MENTION MORAES

In the video calling for the act, the former Chief Executive asked for amnesty for those arrested on January 8, which he stated would be the “focus of the movement”. Bolsonaro did not mention Moraes.

Declared ineligible by the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) until 2030 due to attacks on the electoral system and also for improper use of September 7, 2022 to promote his reelection campaign, the former president was indicted by the PF (Federal Police) in investigations into the sale of jewelry abroad and the falsification of vaccine certificates against covid-19.

MANIFESTATION

The electric trios will be located at the intersection of Paulista Avenue and Peixoto Gomide Street, near MASP (Assis Chateaubriand Museum of Art of São Paulo). The event is scheduled to begin at 2 pm, with a brief statement by former First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro. According to Malafaia, Bolsonaro will be the last to speak.

The governor of São Paulo must participate, Tarcisio de Freitas (Republicans), and the mayor of the capital of São Paulo and candidate for reelection, Ricardo Nunes (MDB).

Bolsonaro’s allies, according to the Poder360hope to repeat the numbers of the event held on February 25, 2024, also on Paulista Avenue. At the time, the survey by this digital newspaper showed that there were 300,000 to 350,000 people.

In the video calling for participants, Bolsonaro stated that all candidates who are interested will be able to join the trio, but will not speak, as it will be a multi-party demonstration.