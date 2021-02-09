The violent images of January 6, that tragic day in the history of the United States, They broke into the country again this Tuesday. Americans saw again the dramatic videos of the assault on the Capitol by an uncontrolled mob of supporters of former President Donald Trump who smashed fences and windows, stormed offices and caused terror among legislators and the population who watched on television that very serious episode that ended with five dead and that it had happened after an incendiary speech by Trump.

What happened that day led to dozens of arrests of the assailants, who were accused of acts of terrorism, but now they are seeking to go further. This Tuesday the role began to be examined that the former president fulfilled with his speeches that encouraged his followers to act to stop the process that was taking place in parliament, which would decree his defeat in the elections and the triumph of Democrat Joe Biden.

This Tuesday the impeachment trial of Trump began for “instigation of violence”, which is doubly historic: it is the first time that a president has been tried twice (the tycoon already overcame an impeachment for abuse of power in January) and never before had a president been politically tried after leaving the White House.

But what is more important is that this process will define Trump’s political future because it can determine that his rights to run for public office are taken away, which would ruin the mogul’s plans to run for the 2024 elections as he wanted. It will also be key to the direction the Republican Party takes: if he will release the hand to that controversial man who garnered a huge sum of 75 million votes or will continue to shelter him to contain that electorate that also includes violent and undemocratic people, as seen in the assault.

The first day of the debate dealt with this issue: is it constitutional for the Senate to prosecute a president who is no longer in power? There were strong arguments for and against, but the senators finally voted yes. So the trial will go ahead.

Tuesday’s vote was not very difficult for Democrats to achieve because only a simple majority was needed to declare its constitutionality. The Senate today has 50 Democratic and 50 Republican senators, but Vice President Kamala Harris can tie the tie. This Tuesday 56 voted in favor of constitutionality and 44 against.

But it will be very difficult for them in the end to obtain a conviction against the former president because to do so you need a two-thirds majority, that is, they should twist the will of 17 Republican senators, something that for now is not possible. In fact, there was already a signal with today’s vote. Only 6 Republicans voted with Democrats on constitutionality.

The second trial against the president began with a 20-minute video footage of the devastating congressional riots, that made legislators relive that dramatic moment for many of them. Representative Jamie Raskin, Democrat of Maryland, Democrats’ senior manager of impeachment, announced that the case against Trump “is based on facts”, as images of the violent men were seen breaking windows and crossing barriers to the Capitol building throwing insults at the cops and stalking the legislators who were still in the chamber.

Those images were interspersed with scenes of Trump rooting for his followers with a speech and in images posted on Twitter. The former president can be heard haranguing his supporters: “We are going to stop the robbery.” And also: “We are going to walk to the Capitol” and tell them “our country will never recover with weakness”.

Raskin said that a president can be prosecuted during his 4 years in office, but can he do what he wants in the last month? “It is not what the Constitution says” and says that if Trump’s arguments are accepted, “an exception would be created in January.”

The former president’s defense, led by attorney David Schoen, said that with the impeachment an “abuse of the Constitution for a political game” was being committed. “They don’t want unity, they want to divide the country,” he said. Attorney Bruce Castor said it is “a political theater” and that Congress wants to prevent Trump from being a rival in the future.

The process now continues. Under the rules agreed by Democrats and Republicans, starting Wednesday the prosecution and defense will present arguments. Each part has 16 hours to do it, spread over two days. They will then decide whether to call witnesses to testify. If there are no witnesses they would go directly to closing arguments and then to the final vote. This process could end on Sunday or extend a bit more. But everyone is in a hurry to finish it because there are urgent issues to be discussed in Congress, such as the millionaire aid package for the coronavirus crisis.

Biden said he will not look at the trial and wants it to be over soon to move forward. Trump will not appear as a witness. He is in his house from Sea to Lake, in Florida, where he has resided since leaving the White House. But a month after leaving power, he is still in the news.

