Impeachment of Donald Trump live: the reactions to the historic announcement

Donald Trump was indicted this Thursday by the New York Prosecutor for a black payment to buy the silence of a porn actress in 2016, becoming the first president or former president of the United States who will have to sit on the bench of justice.

The decision of a New York grand jury has caused a upheaval in American politics and various reactions from people, politicians and various personalities in the country and even internationally, show the complexity and multiplicity of opinions of a legal process that is just beginning.

Biden: ‘I have no comment on Trump’ At the White House and before boarding Marine One, the presidential helicopter, bound for Mississippi, the president was insistently asked by the press, but refused to respond. “I have no comment on Trump”he said, in his first direct reference to the issue after a New York grand jury voted Thursday afternoon to indict Trump. Trump lawyer announces court date Former US President Donald Trump will likely appear in court on Tuesdayhis lawyer told AFP on Thursday, after a New York grand jury indicted the billionaire. “We expect the arraignment to take place on Tuesday,” Susan Necheles said in an email, without elaborating. Sadly, it’ll be very hard for US Foreign Policy to use arguments such as “democracy” and “free and fair elections”, or try to condemn “political persecution” in other countries, from now on 🤷🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/HQTv0vUuA2 — Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) March 31, 2023 Bukele in favor of Trump: the US will not be able to condemn ‘political persecution’ in other countries The President of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, said Thursday that the United States could not condemn “political persecution” in other countries after a jury’s decision to indict former US President Donald Trump. “Unfortunately, it will be very difficult for US foreign policy to use arguments like ‘democracy’ and ‘free and fair elections’or try to condemn ‘political persecution’ in other countries, from now on,” the president posted on Twitter. Mike Pence calls the indictment

Trump of ‘political persecution’ The former vice president of the United States and probable candidate for the Republican nomination for the 2024 presidential elections Mike Pence referred this Thursday to the imputation of former president Donald Trump. In an interview on CNN, Pence said that “the idea of ​​a former president being impeached for the first time in US history over a campaign finance case smacks of political persecution.” “I think the vast majority of the American people will see it that way,” he added. Prosecutor Bragg says he is coordinating with Trump’s team for ‘his delivery’ The Manhattan prosecutor, Alvin Bragg, who opened the case against Donald Trump that this Thursday materialized in his indictment, said that he is in coordination with the former president’s team to coordinate “his delivery”. In a brief statement with which he incidentally confirms the accusation against Trump, Bragg recalls that this imputation “remains under seal”so it can take several days to know its exact content. See also Youp van 't Hek: 'Shall we be ashamed of the typhus that we only clap for care for two minutes' Kevin McCarthy, Republican leader of the House of Representatives. Republicans threaten that they will not tolerate the ‘witch hunt’ against Trump A large number of charges from the Republican Party considered this Thursday that the imputation of former US President Donald Trump (2017-2021) it is a “witch hunt” and they warned that the American population “will not tolerate it.” “The American people will not tolerate this injustice, and the House of Representatives will hold (Prosecutor) Alvin Bragg and his unprecedented abuse of power to account,” House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said. A New York grand jury voted to indict

Trump for paying money to hide his affair with Daniels, just before the 2016 election. ‘No one is above the law,’ says Stormy Daniels’ lawyer The lawyer for porn actress Stormy Daniels said Thursday that the criminal indictment against former US President Donald Trump proves that “no one is above the law”. “Donald Trump’s impeachment is no cause for joy,” Clark Brewster tweeted. “Now that truth and justice prevail,” he added. Former Trump lawyer asks for presumption of innocence In a brief statement with a very restrained tone, Cohen, a prominent witness in the case investigated by the Manhattan Prosecutor’s Office and submitted to the decision of the grand jury, recognized the historical nature of the imputation of a former president -or president- of the United States and He assured that he did not feel “pride” for the moment he livedwhile he claimed “due process” to clarify the facts. The jury voted this Thursday to accuse the former president Spokesperson for the Make America Great Again committee speaks up. Taylor Budowich, the spokesman for the Make America Great Again (MAGA) political action committee, which campaigns for Trump. “The political elites and those who wield power have instrumentalized the government to try to stop it

Trump). They will fail and he will be re-elected in the most landslide in US history,” Budowich wrote in a statement. Trump’s son calls the decision ‘communist’ Trump Jr assured that the charges, which are not yet known, are based on “weak legal theories” and pointed out that the investigation against his father is an example of the “instrumentalization of justice” in the US for political purposes. He also assured that it is an example of the “instrumentalization of justice” and is typical of a “communist” country. Kevin McCarthy, Republican leader in the House of Representatives, shows his support for Trump The decision to indict former US President Donald Trump has “irreparably damaged our country,” denounced the Republican speaker of the House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy, on Thursday. See also Non-medical, type II, FFP: which face mask should we wear? “The American people will not tolerate this injustice, and the House of Representatives will hold Alvin Bragg and his unprecedented abuse of power to account,” he added, referring to the Manhattan prosecutor. Manhattan prosecutor’s office contacted Donald Trump’s lawyer to organize his ‘surrender’ The weaponization of the legal system to advance a political agenda turns the rule of law on its head. It is un-American. The Soros-backed Manhattan District Attorney has consistently bent the law to downgrade felonies and to excuse criminal misconduct. Yet, now he is… —Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) March 30, 2023 DeSantis, Trump’s main rival for 2024, calls the impeachment ‘anti-American’ Florida Governor Ron DeSantis facing off against former President Donald Truma for the 2024 Republican nomination, announced that the state will not attend to a request for the ex-president’s extraditionwho has been criminally indicted by a New York grand jury. In a brief message on Twitter, DeSantis said that “weaponizing the legal system to advance the political agenda turns the scam of law on its head.” Trump says he ‘can’t have a fair trial’ in New York Hours after his indictment became known, Trump, on his Truth Social network, which had previously charged against the Democratic Party and President Joe Biden, attacked the impartiality of the New York court that has to judge him. “They have only brought this false, corrupt and disgraceful accusation against me because I stand with the American People,” he wrote, “and they know I cannot have a fair trial in New York,” he wrote.

Santiago Andres Venera Salazar

INTERNATIONAL WRITING