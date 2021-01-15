A little more in history, but through the back door. Donald Trump has become the first President of the United States to be targeted for the second time by impeachment proceedings. The House of Representatives voted on Wednesday for the indictment. Unlike the 2019 vote, which concerned the “Ukrainian affair”, elected Republican officials joined the Democrats. Admittedly, few (ten) but enough so that Nancy Pelosi, the president of the House of Representatives, can be proud of a “bipartisan” vote. The fact remains that 197 of the 212 elected Republicans did not find grounds for impeachment in the fact that the President of the United States called, on January 6, the crowd to march on the Capitol.

In the impeachment procedure, the House of Representatives plays the role of the prosecutor and the Senate that of judge. The rest will therefore take place in the Upper House, from next week. A two-thirds “qualified” majority is required. Never in the country’s history has a president been removed from office, none of the four attempts (Andrew Johnson in 1868, Richard Nixon in 1974, Bill Clinton in 1998 and Donald Trump in 2019) having been completed.

Cornelian situation

Even if the vote comes after Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony – which should be the case, as the deadlines are so constrained – the interest for Democrats is twofold: to make history and not to allow a form of impunity, but also make Trump ineligible, he who does not hide his desire to achieve a “comeback” in 2024. It is perhaps this last argument that could tempt Mitch McConnell, the leader of the Republicans in the Senate. A dismissal would allow him to get rid, cheaply, of the become too cumbersome figure of the nationalist billionaire. This requires seventeen Republican senators to press the red button. But what to do with the Trumpists? Opinion polls show that the incumbent president still enjoys the support of a majority of Republican voters. The Republican leadership will she take the risk of a cut with the base, or even a split? But to not condemn Trump is to leave him a central place in the future of the GOP. A difficult situation in which the Republican establishment has placed itself by marrying since 2016 the fate of its creature, Donald Trump.