A few days ago, James Biden was asked about the impeachment investigation against his brother. He stood by his brother and denied all allegations.

Washington, DC – The US Republican Party is currently investigating the impeachment of the incumbent US President Joe Biden Ahead. This process was initially formally initiated by a vote in the House of Representatives. The president's younger brother, James Biden, was questioned about this at a hearing in the US House of Representatives.

This was the first member of the Biden family to be accused of republican heard. The survey lasted eight hours and took place behind closed doors. The Republican Party accuses the incumbent US President of having derived financial benefits for his family from his office.

The focus of the Republican Party: two checks written by James to Joe

As a transcript of the interview showed, the 74-year-old defended his brother Joe Biden against all allegations of corruption. In his opening statement, James Biden reportedly said: “I have had a 50-year career in a variety of companies. Joe Biden was never involved in these activities or had any direct or indirect financial interest in them. None.”

The Republican Party's interest in the investigation is based on two checks that he wrote to his older brother in connection with James Biden. At this point, Joe Biden did not yet hold public office. Before the survey, the Republicans had claimed that the exchange of checks was evidence of an intra-family bribery scheme. Both checks were marked “loan repayment.”

James Biden defends his brother Joe Biden

James Biden said: “They were short-term loans that I got from Joe when he was a private citizen and that I paid back within a few weeks.” He added that his brother had no information about where he got them have money to pay him back. “The full explanation is that Joe lent me money and I paid him back as soon as I had the means,” the Pennsylvania native said.

James Biden concluded by emphasizing that he had never asked his brother to carry out any official acts for him. In all business matters, he always relied on his own abilities and not on his brother's status. James Biden's arguments were enough for the Democratic Party. The Republicans stated that they still had questions left unanswered after the survey.

Former FBI informant is said to have fabricated corruption allegations against Biden

A few days before the interview, an FBI informant was arrested who is accused of fabricating corruption allegations against the incumbent US President and his family. According to US media reports, the former informant also said that he had received information in this context through the cooperation of the Russian secret service. Democratic politician Jamie Raskin sees these recent developments as the end of the investigation against Joe Biden.

Clear evidence of the corruption allegations against Biden has not yet emerged in the Republican investigation. Many observers believe that actual impeachment proceedings against the incumbent president are unlikely. Next week, Biden's son, Hunter Biden, is scheduled to be questioned about the allegations against his father. (soru)