He impeachment President Donald Trump’s election could begin at 1 p.m. next Wednesday, the same day President-elect Joe Biden will take office, according to a schedule of Senate proceedings obtained Thursday by The Associated Press.

It is the possible timetable if the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, sends the articles to be considered to carry out the impeachment soon to the upper house.

The House of Representatives indicted Trump on Wednesday with a single count, inciting insurrection, after the deadly assault on Capitol Hill last week by supporters of the president. He is the only president who has been indicted twice.

Pelosi, Democrat of California, has not said when he will send the indictment to the Senate. Some Democrats have suggested waiting so Biden has time to take office and start working on his priorities.

Biden has said the Senate could split its time between impeachment, confirming his cabinet nominees and working on addressing COVID-19 and other issues.

The National Mall closed

On Wednesday, the National Mall, that huge park that goes from the Obelisk to the Lincoln Memorial, in Washington, so often the scene of demonstrations, tourist visits and movies, will be closed for security reasons.

Authorities in Washington DC are on high alert since the incidents on Capitol Hill, Wednesday of last week, and in anticipation of the Inauguration of the Biden presidency.

They fear protests by far-right sectors planned to this weekend and for the day of the assumption.

The closure of the Mall, according to The Washington Post, is the latest security measure to fortify the capital.

More than 20 thousand soldiers of the National Guard were summoned to the city.

The decision to close the Mall is significant because it is a traditional site where the general public gathers to see the inauguration at the Capitol in person and through huge screens.

“This means that no one will be able to enter the Mall,” an official told the Post. “If you’re going to go see something, you’re going to see us nothing. I would think of it that way. Maybe you could get to see the dome of the Capitol,” he added.

With information from the Associated Press and The Washington Post

