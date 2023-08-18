DFormer US President Donald Trump has canceled his press conference scheduled for Monday in Georgia. His lawyers would rather use the alleged evidence of voter fraud in the US state in the 2020 presidential election in court, Trump wrote on the platform Truth Social, which he co-founded. According to the US broadcaster ABC, Trump’s lawyers advised him to cancel the press conference so as not to weaken his legal position.

Trump was recently charged in Georgia in connection with attempted voter fraud. A jury ruled that he should stand trial for his attempts to influence the outcome of the presidential election there nearly three years ago. 18 other people have been charged with him. In response, Trump announced the press conference and said he wanted to expose alleged election fraud in Georgia.

Trump has not yet admitted his defeat in the 2020 presidential election and is spreading the lie that electoral fraud robbed him of his victory against Democrat Joe Biden. For lack of evidence, dozens of his camp’s lawsuits were dismissed after elections in courts across the country, including the US Supreme Court.

Four charges against Trump

According to broadcaster ABC, Trump’s lawyers warned the 77-year-old Republican that a press conference would only increase his legal problems. And Trump has a lot of that right now: the former real estate mogul is the first former president in his country’s history to stand trial for alleged crimes. There are four charges against him in total.

In New York, prosecutors have accused Trump of falsifying business documents, while in Miami it is about the affair of keeping secret government documents. In the US capital Washington, the Republican has been charged at federal level for his attempts to overturn the results of the presidential election. Trump is trying to delay the start of the processes as much as possible – also with a view to the election campaign. He wants to go back to the White House for the Republicans after the 2024 presidential election.







Trump wants to delay federal trial until 2026

On Thursday, his lawyers in the Washington trial requested that the trial begin in April 2026. Special Counsel Jack Smith, on the other hand, had proposed that the trial begin on January 2, 2024. The responsible judge will probably decide at a hearing at the end of August. “The public has an interest in justice and a fair trial, not in a hasty judgment,” Trump’s attorneys’ motion said.

They complain that the government material to be viewed comprises 11.5 million pages and that the download of the documents has still not been completed after two days. The government was then asked to send hard drives and the material is now being fed into the system. As an illustration, a graphic was attached to the application to show that a stack of 11.5 million pages would be taller than the Statue of Liberty and the Washington Monument.