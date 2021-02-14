The US Democrats warn in the Senate of renewed violence, such as the storming of the Capitol – and also refer to Foreign Minister Maas.

The impeachment prosecutors accuse Donald Trump of encouraging violence.

Heiko Maas (SPD) did that too – now he plays a role in the impeachment.

However, the Federal Foreign Minister believes that the ex-president still has influence despite impeachment.

Washington – After the storm on the Capitol, Heiko Maas did not hesitate for long. Donald Trump was “the intellectual arsonist behind the attack,” said the SPD foreign minister at the time Bild am Sonntag (BamS). The impeachment procedure is also about “preventing something like this from happening again”. Now Maas is part of it itself.

One of the prosecutors, MP Joaquin Castro, quoted the German chief diplomat at the hearing in the US Senate on Thursday. Maas had also said that the originators of such derailments would have to be held accountable. “These include the violent rioters, and that includes their instigators.”

Maas is quoted in the Trump impeachment – with other international politicians

Castro echoed these words from Maas when he spoke at length in the proceedings about international reactions to the outbreak of violence at the Capitol. The US Democrat complained that opponents of the United States were using the escalation to proclaim the failure of Western democracies and portray the United States as a hypocrite. Castro also referred to reactions from allies of the US and warned: “The world is watching and wondering whether we are who we pretend to be.”

Five people were killed in the January 6 riots, including a police officer. Trump had recently incited his supporters at a rally that his election victory had been stolen from him. The Democrats accuse him of “inciting a riot” and have initiated impeachment proceedings against Trump in order to hold him accountable even after he left the White House.

Maas warned of impeachment proceedings: “Trump will continue to rush off the sidelines”

Maas himself had emphatically warned of the dangers that Trump will face after he has left the presidency: “Donald Trump will disappear from the White House, but not from the American public. Trump will continue to tell the fake story that he won the election. ”Even if the Republicans are sensible enough to finally break with him, he will“ try to incite many supporters from the sidelines with his fake news ”.

Maas drew a devastating balance sheet of the last presidency: “Trump neither understood nor accepted the rules of the game of democracy.” He used the mechanisms of democracy to gain power, but never understood “that in a democracy, fair Losers are systemically relevant “. (dpa / AFP / frs)