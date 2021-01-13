A second impeachment case against Donald Trump: The Democrats are doing everything they can. Your soon-to-be president seems to think little of it.

On Wednesday, the US House of Representatives should decide whether a second Impeachment proceedings against Donald Trump is initiated.

is initiated. For Joe Biden this comes at an inopportune time.

this comes at an inopportune time. If the President-Elect on January 20th takes over, he actually wants to get started right away.

Washington, DC – Joe Biden has set himself an almost unattainable goal for the next four years of his presidency: he wants to reunite the United States of America – more precisely, its society. “I promise to be a president who does not want to divide, but to unite,” he shouted to his supporters shortly after several news channels made him the winner of the 2020 US election declared.

So on January 20th, when Joe Biden is due to be sworn in at 12 noon, “the healing” can begin, promises the president-elect. But so close to his Taking office try the Democrats to stimulate another huge process in Congress: a second impeachment procedure against the Republican Donald Trump. For Biden himself, this impeachment process is inconvenient for several reasons – and could make his endeavor even more difficult.

Joe Biden would rather concentrate on his politics than on impeachment against Trump

His attitude towards impeachment, about the im House of Representatives to be voted on Wednesday, formulated Biden rather spongy. He wants Trump Although he prefers to leave office straight away, he has his own idea of ​​how: “The quickest way to make this happen is if we (Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, editor’s note) be sworn in on January 20th, “said the US President-elect at a press conference a few days ago.

Because a Impeachment procedure needs time. It is virtually impossible that a decision in the senate will be taken before Biden’s inauguration in seven days. If the storm of Trump supporters on the Capitol had happened six months earlier, according to Biden, the Americans would have had to do everything to overthrow Trump – whether through impeachment or the application of the 25th Amendment to the Constitution. “But I’m focusing on us now,” said Biden, “and ours agenda move forward as quickly as possible ”.

Biden should be blockade of the US Senate through a time-consuming impeachment process. Shortly after taking office, he needs confirmation from his ministers as soon as possible. He’s also planning big steps in the fight against that Coronavirus. Without the senators, Biden would have little leeway on such issues. All eyes should be on his start, not on Donald Trump.

Joe Biden’s desire to unite the country could be made even more difficult with Trump’s impeachment

But there is still a long-term problem: namely, his desire to promote “the unity of the country”. Without Biden ever depending on the point of view of many republican explicitly received, they provide him with two arguments that he might endorse: One Impeachment would “undermine your priority of unifying Americans and be another distraction for our nation at a time when millions of our fellow citizens are injured from the pandemic and economic fallout,” wrote several House Republicans in a letter Bidenreported by several US media. Biden has little use for distraction and division in these challenging times.

Impeachment against Trump: is it fueling even more violence?

Some Republicans distance themselves from after the events Trump and its rhetoric. Nevertheless, they reject impeachment, for example out of fear of more violence or because the process has a more symbolic character because of the short time that Trump has been in office.

But for that Democrats and proponents of impeachment, it is important to convey such a symbol. Nobody, not even the president, is above the law. Those responsible would have to be held accountable. “Incitement to riot” is the charge against Trumpthat the Democrats put forward.

Because the argument of “Unit” also take up the Democrats to justify their move: “The only way we can unite our country is to hold everyone accountable who made this attack – including the man who instigated it. Donald Trump“Said the Democratic MP Ted Lieu in an interview with CNN.

“The only way we can unify our country is to hold all those accountable… including the man who incited it, Donald Trump,” Dem. Rep. Ted Lieu says. He also supports efforts to hold Congress members, who are suspected of being involved in the Capitol riot in any way, accountable. pic.twitter.com/MY6rjR8aiH – The Lead CNN (@TheLeadCNN) January 11, 2021

After the attack on the Capitol: An impeachment process is supposed to show the consequences

Just going on would mean it was okay, what happened, said the Democrat Jim McGovern towards the US broadcaster. “It will happen again if there is no consequence.”

An interest in the long term democracy to defend, of course Joe Biden. Would the Impeachment are successful, this could help Biden in the long term. If Trump is forbidden by Congress to run for president again, that could bring more calm to Biden. Because a Donald Trump, who announces his new candidacy early, could steal the show from Biden in many legislative proposals.

Donald Trump himself described the impeachment on Tuesday as “absolutely ridiculous”. He would be the first president in US history against whom two such proceedings would be initiated. (cibo)