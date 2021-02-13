The necessary two-thirds majority in the US Senate to convict Donald Trump does not come about. The surprise came after the vote.

BERLIN taz | After only five days, the second impeachment proceedings against ex-President Donald Trump are over – with the expected result. Only 7 Republican Senators voted with all 50 Democrats to convict Trump of instigating the January 6 storm on the Capitol. 67 votes, two-thirds of the senators, would have been necessary for a conviction. Trump is acquitted – and could seek a new candidacy in 2024.

The big surprise came right after the vote. In the morning, the Republican parliamentary group leader, Mitch McConnell, let it be known by email that he would vote in favor of acquittal. He did so – only to underline the entire argumentation of the prosecution, namely that Trump was directly responsible for the events of January 6, in a speech after the end of the vote in the Senate.

Just as the prosecutors had done for hours before, McConnell accused Trump of spreading lies and conspiracy theories for months and getting his followers to the point where they forcibly stormed the Capitol. Even then, Trump failed by doing nothing to stop the attack. The prosecutors had cited this as an argument for the conviction with much evidence.

So why had he voted against the condemnation? McConnell went back to the vote at the beginning of the procedure on Tuesday: It was about whether an impeachment procedure, which was intended to remove president, is still feasible when the president is no longer in office.

McConnell tries to separate the party from Trump

Contrary to the legal opinions and precedents the prosecutors had gathered from US history, McConnell stressed that the Senate’s conviction of a private citizen would amount to an abuse of office by the Senate.

Time and again during the trial, Trump’s lawyers had pointed out that even if a majority had voted on Tuesday to go through with the trial, Republicans could also use their denial of Senate jurisdiction as a reason for an “innocent” vote, regardless from all other considerations about Trump’s guilt.

On Tuesday, six Republican Senators voted with the Democrats to carry out the impeachment process and dismissed the defense’s constitutional concerns. That was a clear sign that it would not be possible to get together the 17 dissenters who would have needed for a conviction. At least one more voted in the end for the condemnation.

McConnell’s speech will be of paramount importance to the future of the Republican Party. Because while the jurisdiction argument gave all Republicans an arguable reason to vote against Trump’s condemnation without even taking a position on the allegations against Trump in detail, McConnell has now set the tone to get the party off Trump.

Republicans face risky self-definition

It is safe to assume that many of the 43 Republican Senators who voted “innocent” share McConnell’s view of Trump. Of the seven who voted “guilty”, some, like Lisa Murkowski, Mitt Romney or Susan Collins, have long been declared opponents of Trump. Others have already announced that they will not run again after their current term ends – they no longer have to fear Trump’s efforts to oppose them in the next primaries with strong challengers.

For everyone else, with the exception of those like Ted Cruz or Rand Paul, who are also firmly on the trumpet line politically, McConnell’s speech opens a new chapter in risky self-definition. McConnell, the most influential Republican politician in Washington, rejected Trumpism, which he himself supported and protected for four years as the Senate majority leader, in his speech.

Whether that will be enough to get the Republican Party to an actual restart is completely open. It still seems just as possible that this Saturday will simply mean the end of McConnell’s career. It will be important how the emotionally and politically very strong statements of the indictment affected the US public.

Because it was also clear to the Democrats that the chances of being convicted were extremely slim – their appeals were at least also, if not primarily, directed at the public. They rightly linked the lie of “electoral fraud” and the violent mob that stormed the Capitol. Yes, they ultimately equated both.

Trumpism from the defense bench

And not even the defense argued against it. Newly appointed chief defense attorney, Michael T. van der Veen, is a Philadelphia attorney who typically tries to cash out city pain and suffering for clients who break legs from accidents on broken sidewalks.

He sometimes showed similarities with Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani: angry, hitting the desk and repeatedly sprinkling in blatant false claims, he cursed the democrats who would want to establish an authoritarian state without freedom of expression. In absurd video clips in which democratic politicians use the word “fight”, he tried to prove that Trump’s behavior was completely normal.

Van der Veen invented the word “constitutional cancel culture” – Trump again a poor victim of the media, liberals and politically correct elites. That was pure Trumpism from the Bank of Defense.

After the end of the proceedings, Trump himself only announced that the proceedings had been “a new phase in the greatest witch hunt” in US history. “Our historic, patriotic and beautiful movement to make America great again has only just begun,” added Trump.