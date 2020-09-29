Kolkata Senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury took a dig at Gupteshwar Pandey, former DGP of Bihar Police, who joined JDU. Describing the former DGP as ‘Robinhood Pandey’, he said that both his language and dialect have changed as he is now busy seeking the blessings of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary said that in the name of investigating the case of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, actress Riya Chakraborty and her family are trapped in the political vortex of Bihar. He has spoken in support of Riya earlier also.

In his series tweet, he has said, “The winner of the investigation into the case of the death of talented actor Sushant Singh Rajput has come out and he is likely to get a ticket in Bihar elections as a reward”.

Riya’s family is a victim of politics

Congress leader in the Lok Sabha, Chaudhary said, “But in this entire development, actress Riya Chakraborty and her family have become victims of the political morass of Bihar.” Sushant Singh’s heartbroken family is also struggling to find out who is to blame. He is hoping that maybe he will get to know like crores of people of the country.

Earlier this month, Congress MP and West Bengal Congress President Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary had called Riya Chakraborty a Bengali Brahmin and said that she was being harassed only because of the Bihar elections.

Seeks answers from Nitish Kumar

Adhir Chaudhary asked Nitish Kumar for an answer on the investigation into the actor’s death. He tweeted, “The language and dialect of Robinhood Pandey of New Bihar has changed and he is busy taking blessings of Nitish ji. People of Bihar are asking where is justice in the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput? How much progress has the investigation made? Nitish Kumar ji should answer.

