The podium won by Lando Norris in the last race at Imola did nothing but increase motivation at home McLaren in view of the first edition of Miami GP, scheduled this weekend on the new street circuit of the homonymous town in Florida. An unprecedented track for everyone, therefore, but which could favor the gradual growth of the Woking team, already observed in previous championship tests after the start of the disastrous world championship in Bahrain.

Contrary to the classic pre-weekend climate that reigns in almost all the days of approaching an event, that of these days is a unique case in 2022, being the eve of a GP on a circuit never experienced before in history if not virtually at simulator: “I am excited for this weekend – said Lando Norris, looking for a not simple encore in Miami – new circuits are always something I look forward to. Added to this are the sensations of a race in the United States, in addition to Miami, which will make everything even more beautiful. By evaluating some characteristics of the track, it looks fastand with the fact that it’s also on the road it will make it more fun. I’m riding the excitement of the last race – added English – and I hope to keep this spirit to do better. Even if the podium was not exactly expected, it is a testament to the hard work and determination of the team on the track and in the factory. Let’s keep going and pushing as hard as we can! ”.

Instead, he is eager for a ransom Daniel Ricciardo, who had finished the last GP very early after a contact at the start with Carlos Sainz. A mistake, the one committed by the Australian, which had also prompted the latter to apologize in person to the Spaniard from Ferrari: “I am thrilled to be going to Miami – admitted the former Red Bull driver – the United States is like a second home to me, so I can’t wait to hit the track in front of the fans and immerse myself in the incredible atmosphere of the city. Miami knows how to throw a show, so it promises to be an incredible weekend. The street circuit has fantastic features, and I can’t wait to test them. The last race was very tough for me after suffering damage on the first lap, but I’m recovering more and I’m ready to go again. We still have a lot of improvements to make to the car – he concluded – but Lando’s result at Imola was very encouraging. Let’s hope we can get another good result this weekend, so let’s keep pushing ”.