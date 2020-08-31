In Union Springs, Alabama (USA), an impatient driver shot and killed a pedestrian who was crossing the road too slowly in front of a car. The Daily Mail writes about this.

The incident took place on Thursday evening, August 27. Jeremy Wesley Penn, 22, drove his car for food. On the way, he stopped to allow a 29-year-old pedestrian to cross. Soon it seemed to the driver that the person was walking too slowly. His patience ran out, he took a pistol and shot the man eight times, and then disappeared.

Later it became known that the shooter surrendered to law enforcement agencies. He is now incarcerated on murder charges.

