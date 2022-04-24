In yet another sign of the difficulty of the so-called third way parties to reach an understanding in the presidential race, the leaders of the MDB, PSDB, União Brasil and the pre-candidates of the subtitles decided to postpone a dinner that would take place this Monday, 25, in São Paulo to define the collegiate’s rules and calendar.

A note released by the advice of former governor João Doria, PSDB pre-candidate, reported that the meeting was postponed at the request of Senator Simone Tebet (MDB-MS) and Deputy Luciano Bivar (UB-PE), both pre-candidates. .

In the statement, Doria said that the moment requires “unity”: “Separate we will be defeated and that only interests extremists”, said the toucan.

Impasse in the ‘third way’

So far, the three pre-candidates have not reached an understanding on the criteria for choosing the name of the “third way” to run for the Palácio do Planalto.

Doria’s group defends the contracting of a quantitative voting intention survey that, according to the paulista, would be “incontestable”. However, the MDB and União Brasil resist, considering that the toucan’s rejection is too great.

In addition, in the newspaper’s Saturday Folha de S. Paulo/Uol, the MDB pre-candidate ruled out the possibility of being vice if she is not chosen as the head of the ticket in the presidential race. “If I give up the pre-candidacy for the presidency and accept the role of vice president, I would be there reducing the space of women in politics”, said Tebet.

The timing issue also causes an impasse. According to the initial agreement, the choice of the pre-candidate would take place on May 18, but groups from União Brasil advocate that this deadline be brought forward to the 6th.

On the other hand, the PSDB prevails the thesis that it is best to postpone. After all, Doria’s television spots will be shown from April 26 and the party is betting on them to improve the pre-candidate’s performance in the next polls.

Definition in PSDB

Doria’s own pre-candidacy for the toucan party had its mishaps in recent weeks, while former Rio Grande do Sul governor Eduardo Leite moved within the PSDB in search of allies to enable a candidacy for the presidency.

However, in a letter released on Friday, the 22nd, Leite backed off and recalled that the former governor of São Paulo defeated him in the party’s primaries. For the gaucho, a different candidacy for the PSDB would depend on a decision by Doria. He also said that he would put himself “with all the disposition to help in the supra-partisan construction of an alternative for Brazil”.

